St. Mary’s Dragons at Park Hills Central Rebels

On St. Mary’s: Won second district title in three years. Has won eight in a row since losing at home to Illinois Class 8A quarterfinalist Neuqua Valley on Sept. 10. … Has not allowed a Missouri opponent to score more than 14 points this season. … Won its first two postseason games by a combined score of 110-13. … Senior standout receiver Kevin Coleman is among the top-rated prospects in the nation. He has 25 receptions for 649 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 21 receptions for 461 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 1,655 yards, 27 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 567 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive back Farand Washington has five interceptions. Senior cornerback De’Shawn Fuller has made 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions.