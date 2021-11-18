St. Mary’s Dragons at Park Hills Central Rebels

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 3 quarterfinal.
Records: St. Mary’s 9-1; Park Hills Central 10-1.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; Park Hills Central, No. 7 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: St. Mary’s 55, Valle Catholic 7; Park Hills Central 51, Kennett 14.
Up next: Mexico (9-2) or Seneca (8-4).
On St. Mary’s: Won second district title in three years. Has won eight in a row since losing at home to Illinois Class 8A quarterfinalist Neuqua Valley on Sept. 10. … Has not allowed a Missouri opponent to score more than 14 points this season. … Won its first two postseason games by a combined score of 110-13. … Senior standout receiver Kevin Coleman is among the top-rated prospects in the nation. He has 25 receptions for 649 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 21 receptions for 461 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 1,655 yards, 27 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 567 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive back Farand Washington has five interceptions. Senior cornerback De’Shawn Fuller has made 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions.
On Park Hills Central: Won 10th district championship and first since 2017. Has never advanced to a state semifinal according to MSHSAA online record book. ... Won nine in a row after losing 59-52 to MICDS at home in Week 2. … Will be the first time playing St. Mary’s in at least two decades. … Senior quarterback Jett Bridges has passed for 2,768 yards, 33 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 410 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Dayshawn Welch has rushed for 1,509 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. Wide receiver Jobe Bryant has 48 receptions for 988 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Defensive back Casen Murphy has made five interceptions.