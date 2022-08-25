St. Mary’s Dragons at SLUH Jr. Billikens

On St. Mary’s: Won its most recent matchup with SLUH 40-24 in October of 2020. Reigning Class 3 champion returns talent all over the field as it bumps up into Class 4. Senior running back and Mizzou recruit Jamal Roberts rushed for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Senior receiver Chase Hendricks caught 26 passes for 576 yards and 13 touchdowns and has his choice of several NCAA Division I scholarship offers. Junior quarterback David Leonard (6-0, 160) steps into the starting job after attempting just three varsity passes last season. … The defense is rock solid as junior defensive lineman Zamier Collins returns after he made 57 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks as a sophomore. Senior Gabe Booker had 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss and led the Dragons with nine sacks. Senior cornerback and Kansas State recruit Donovan McIntosh and Hendricks will be in the defensive backfield as will senior cornerback Farand Washington who led the team with six interceptions.

On SLUH: Adam Cruz makes his debut as the Jr. Bills interim coach after Mike Jones was dismissed from his position in the spring. Cruz will carry the interim tag the length of the season. … Offense returns plenty of skill with junior standout receiver Ryan Wingo who caught 32 passes for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished last season with 15 total touchdowns as he rushed for four scores and returned a kick. Senior tight end and Iowa recruit Zach Ortwerth caught 20 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns last season. At quarterback will be junior Marco Sansone who’ll get his first significant run on the varsity. The offensive line is large and in charge with junior right tackle Gus Dames (6-4, 300), senior right guard Alex Fowler (6-4, 260), junior center Vince Chappuis (6-1, 195) and senior left tackle Matt Barnes (6-4, 280). The left guard spot is currently rotating between senior Diego Torres (5-10, 245) and junior Virshaun Mosely (6-7, 390). … Senior linebacker Louis Kertz is a defensive captain who made 125 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior. Ortwerth made 76 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two sacks at linebacker last season.