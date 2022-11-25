 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Mary’s Dragons at Smithville Indians

St. Marys vs Hillsboro

St. Marys wide receiver Chase Hendricks heads for the end zone for a first half touchdown. St. Marys played Hillsboro in a Class 4 football quarterfinal game at St. Marys High School in St. Louis, MO on Saturday November 19, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 4 semifinal

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Records: St. Mary’s 10-2; Smithville 12-1

Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 4 Missouri Media; Smithville, No 3 Class 4 Missouri Media

Last week: St. Mary’s 55, Hillsboro 34; Smithville 20, Kansas City Center 0

Up next: Winner of St. Dominic (7-5) and West Plains (9-3) at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Faurot Field in the state championship game

On St. Mary’s: Reigning Class 3 champion was moved into Class 4 this season due to MSHSAA’s “championship factor” multiplier for private and charter schools. … Has won four games in a row. …Has not lost to an in-state opponent since 2020. … Allowed a season-high 34 points to Hillsboro in last week’s win. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,666 yards and 25 touchdowns. Senior running back John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Junior quarterback David Leonard has passed for 1,432 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Was intercepted twice against Hillsboro. … Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has 33 receptions for 815 yards and 12 touchdowns. Caught two passes for 82 yards and two scores against Hillsboro and returned a kickoff for a touchdown, too. … Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has made 94 tackles and nine interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 58 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman Adrian Atkinson has made 41 tackles and five sacks.

On Smithville: Reigning Class 4 champion.

