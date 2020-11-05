St. Mary’s Dragons at Valle Catholic Warriors

On St. Mary’s: Faces powerhouse Valle for the first time in at least two decades. … Class 4 semifinalist last season played a rigorous schedule in its abbreviated season as it defeated St. Louis U. High and Trinity and lost on the road at reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran North. …Junior quarterback Caron Spann has thrown for 553 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown. … Junior receiver and top college prospect Kevin Coleman has caught 17 passes for 386 yards and six touchdowns. He’s scored eight total touchdowns. … Sophomore receiver Chase Hendricks has made five receptions for 85 yards. … Junior running back De’Shawn Fuller has rushed for 270 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore defensive lineman Gabe Booker has made 28 tackles and five tackles for loss. … Senior defensive lineman Kobe McClendon has made 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. … Sophomore linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 20 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. … Junior linebacker Achile Kpeya Jr. has made 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.