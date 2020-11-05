St. Mary’s Dragons at Valle Catholic Warriors

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 3 District 1 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 St. Mary’s 3-1; No. 2 Valle 9-0.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports preseason, No. 7 Class 3 Missouri Media; Valle, No. 2 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: St. Mary’s 44, Fredericktown 8; Valle was idle.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 Kennett-No. 4 Ste. Genevieve.
On St. Mary’s: Faces powerhouse Valle for the first time in at least two decades. … Class 4 semifinalist last season played a rigorous schedule in its abbreviated season as it defeated St. Louis U. High and Trinity and lost on the road at reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran North. …Junior quarterback Caron Spann has thrown for 553 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown. … Junior receiver and top college prospect Kevin Coleman has caught 17 passes for 386 yards and six touchdowns. He’s scored eight total touchdowns. … Sophomore receiver Chase Hendricks has made five receptions for 85 yards. … Junior running back De’Shawn Fuller has rushed for 270 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore defensive lineman Gabe Booker has made 28 tackles and five tackles for loss. … Senior defensive lineman Kobe McClendon has made 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. … Sophomore linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 20 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. … Junior linebacker Achile Kpeya Jr. has made 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.
On Valle: Reigning Class 1 champion. Tied with Webb City for most state championships in state history with 15. … Won 15 consecutive home games. Last home loss came on September 13, 2019 to Caruthersville, 38-35. … Played seven of its nine games at home this season. … Did not play last week due to Doniphan withdrawing from the postseason for reasons related to COVID-19, according to the Ste. Genevieve Herald. … Valle has throttled its opponents this season by an average of 54-11. … Blair Oaks was the only opponent that played Valle within 33 points when it was defeated 35-28 on Sept. 25. … Defense posted two shutouts and held six other opponents to 13 or fewer points.
