St. Mary’s Dragons vs. St. Dominic Crusaders

What: Class 4 state championship game.
When, where: 11 a.m. Friday, Faurot Field.
Records: St. Mary’s 11-2; St. Dominic 8-5.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Previous state championship games: St. Mary’s 1 (2021); St. Dominic makes debut.
Last week: St. Mary’s 37, Smithville 23; St. Dominic 42, West Plains 14.
On St. Mary’s: Makes second championship game appearance in school history. Won Class 3 state championship last season with a 56-0 victory over St. Pius X–Kansas City for the state record for largest margin of victory in a championship game. … Won five games in a row and nine of the last 10. … Has posted a 38-8 record since 2019. … Has not lost to an in-state opponent since 2020. … Won five in a row over St. Dominic, including a 49-10 victory on Sept. 30 in a Archdiocesan Athletics Association game. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,810 yards and scored 29 total touchdowns. Senior running back John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 881 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has passed for 1,448 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 348 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 35 passes for 831 yards and scored 18 total touchdowns. Senior linebacker Gabe Booker has made 102 tackles and 21 tackles for loss. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has made 98 tackles and nine interceptions. Junior defensive end Zamier Collins has made 66 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive lineman Derron Perkins has made 72 tackles and nine tackles for loss.
People are also reading…
On St. Dominic: Makes first state championship game appearance. … Had not won a district championship until last season. … On a five-game win streak after losing four in a row and five of six in September and October. … Lost its previous meeting with St. Mary’s 49-10 on Sept. 30. … Senior running back Sam Cross has rushed for 1,376 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns. Junior running back Thomas Pulliam has rushed for 939 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Senior running back Jackson Overton returned from a preseason injury two weeks ago and has rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Senior quarterback Kelly Welby has passed for 1,042 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Junior defensive lineman Owen Reinsch has made 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Junior defensive back Matt Povich has made 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Junior defensive back Connor Beerman has made 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Will Maloney has made 41 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks.