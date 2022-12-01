St. Mary’s Dragons vs. St. Dominic Crusaders

On St. Mary’s: Makes second championship game appearance in school history. Won Class 3 state championship last season with a 56-0 victory over St. Pius X–Kansas City for the state record for largest margin of victory in a championship game. … Won five games in a row and nine of the last 10. … Has posted a 38-8 record since 2019. … Has not lost to an in-state opponent since 2020. … Won five in a row over St. Dominic, including a 49-10 victory on Sept. 30 in a Archdiocesan Athletics Association game. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,810 yards and scored 29 total touchdowns. Senior running back John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 881 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has passed for 1,448 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 348 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 35 passes for 831 yards and scored 18 total touchdowns. Senior linebacker Gabe Booker has made 102 tackles and 21 tackles for loss. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has made 98 tackles and nine interceptions. Junior defensive end Zamier Collins has made 66 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive lineman Derron Perkins has made 72 tackles and nine tackles for loss.