St. Mary’s Dragons vs. St. Pius X-Kansas City Warriors

On St. Mary’s: Makes state championship game debut after losing its previous two semifinals in 2012 and 2019. … Has won 11 in a row. … The 16 points allowed to Mexico last week is the most an in-state opponent has scored on the Dragons this season. … Average margin of victory this season is 45-10. …Standout receiver Kevin Coleman has 34 receptions for 888 yards and scored 27 total touchdowns. He’s scored eight touchdowns the past two playoff games. Has two rushes in his past two games for 96 total yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 2,009 yards, 33 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 814 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 24 receptions for 518 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 73 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and an interceptions. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive back De’Shawn Fuller has 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions. Junior defensive back Farand Washington has five interceptions.