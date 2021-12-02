St. Mary’s Dragons vs. St. Pius X-Kansas City Warriors

When, where: 11 a.m. Saturday, Faurot Field.
What: Class 3 championship.
Records: St. Mary’s 11-1; St. Pius X-KC 12-1.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; St. Pius X-KC, No. 3 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: St. Mary’s 62, Mexico 16; St. Pius X-KC 21, Cardinal Ritter 20
Championship appearances (titles in bold): St. Mary’s 1 (2021); St. Pius X-KC 8 (1979, 1981, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2020, 2021).
On St. Mary’s: Makes state championship game debut after losing its previous two semifinals in 2012 and 2019. … Has won 11 in a row. … The 16 points allowed to Mexico last week is the most an in-state opponent has scored on the Dragons this season. … Average margin of victory this season is 45-10. …Standout receiver Kevin Coleman has 34 receptions for 888 yards and scored 27 total touchdowns. He’s scored eight touchdowns the past two playoff games. Has two rushes in his past two games for 96 total yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 2,009 yards, 33 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 814 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 24 receptions for 518 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 73 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and an interceptions. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive back De’Shawn Fuller has 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions. Junior defensive back Farand Washington has five interceptions.
On St. Pius X-Kansas City: Makes second consecutive championship game appearance after finishing as the Class 2 runner up to Lamar last season. Moved into Class 3 by MSHSAA’s private school success multiplier this school year. … Won seven in a row. Only loss this season came to Kansas Class 4A champion St. James Academy, which won 33-13 on Oct. 1. … Got its toughest playoff test last week from Cardinal Ritter. Needed a fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter to escape with the narrow victory. … The 20 points Ritter scored are the most St. Pius has allowed in a win this season. Allowed more points (32) the past two weeks than it had in its previous five games combined (20). …The 21 points scored is the third lowest total this season for St Pius. It managed 13 points against St. James and eked out a 14-13 win over Maryville on Sept. 17.