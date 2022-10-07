St. Mary's blocks out distractions to blow past De Smet

Most teams would have plenty of reason to be distracted with the circumstances surrounding the St. Mary’s football team.

But the Dragons aren’t like most teams.

The St. Louis Archdiocese announced last week its plan to shut down St. Mary’s after this school year, making Friday’s contest against De Smet possibly the last regular season football game at the south side institution. If it was, the Dragons sent it off in style with a 45-14 win.

“Coach always says fight adversity, so that's what we're doing,” senior running back Jamal Roberts said.

St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner didn’t even mention the last regular season game to his players.

“It's my job to keep these guys levelheaded and you know we can't control what's going on with the other thing,” Turner said. “They go to school and they come to practice every day and to be honest with you, since COVID and everything since I've been here, we've been facing so much adversity. I try to teach them that adversity is going to come. Whether it's football or life, you're going to have adversity.”

St. Mary’s (6-1), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports small school and No. 1 in the Class 4 state rankings, scored the first 38 points and never looked back. Roberts and his brother, John Roberts Jr., each eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark and Chase Hendricks hauled in two passes for 83 yards with a touchdown and ran in another score.

The Dragons, who won the Class 3 state title last season, defense dominated with four turnovers and seven sacks.

“We got physical guys, we got smart guys, smart guys that do the right things on defense,” Turner said. “Our keys to the game were don't turn the ball over, tackle well, and play hard and we felt like we would win and definitely on defense we did that.”

St. Mary’s started the game in style, taking the opening drive 72 yards in just three plays. David Leonard’s 46-yard pass to Hendricks set up Jamal Roberts’ 18-yard touchdown run to give the Dragons an early 7-0 lead.

“We just wanted to score and get off the field as quickly as possible,” Jamal Roberts said.

St. Mary’s used a fortunate bounce to add to its lead early in the second quarter. After a fumbled handoff, Leonard scooped up the loose ball and sprinted past a stunned De Smet defense for a 12-yard touchdown run.

Back-to-back 15-yard penalties on the Spartans late in the half gave the Dragons an untimed down. Robert Schillinger III made De Smet pay with a 31-yard field goal to give St. Mary’s a 17-0 lead at halftime.

De Smet (3-4) hurt itself with costly mistakes in the first half. The Spartans were called for 75 yards in penalties and their most promising drive ended with a fumble on the St. Mary’s 7-yard-line that was recovered by Dragons defender Gabe Booker, who also added a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“I thought that St. Mary's played a great game,” De Smet coach John Merritt said. “I think Coach Turner did a good job. We were underprepared. That's on me. And I got to do better job leading De Smet Jesuit.”

St. Mary’s outgained De Smet 215-95 in the first half. Zamier Collins had a sack and a tackle for loss to lead a feisty Dragons defense.

Hendricks provided the knockout blow for St. Mary’s with a pair of touchdowns within a 10-second span late in the third quarter. Hendricks started the salvo with a 10-yard touchdown run and then one play after De Smet fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Leonard connected with Hendricks for a 37-yard touchdown pass to give the Dragons a 31-0 lead.

“We came back to the huddle after we got the fumble with the kick return, coach is like want to take a shot?” Hendricks said. “I'm like, 'let's go!”

John Roberts Jr. scored on a 20-yard run less than two minutes later for St. Mary’s, capitalizing on De Smet’s third turnover of the quarter, each of which led to Dragons touchdowns.

De Smet quarterback Dillon Duff found Cameron Wright for a touchdown pass in the third quarter and Allen Willis for another touchdown pass in the fourth.