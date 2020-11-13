St. Mary's forfeits district championship game to Kennett due to COVID-19

On Friday afternoon, the coronavirus pandemic took away another area football team’s postseason.
St. Mary’s joined the growing list of teams in Missouri forced to forfeit their state championship chase.
St. Mary’s athletics director Tony Dattoli confirmed the Dragons would be unable to play their Class 3 District 1 championship at Kennett due to positive cases of COVID-19 and related quarantines.
The Dragons do bi-weekly testing as part of their mitigation tactics that were approved by the St. Louis City Health Department. They usually do their team tests Wednesday, but because Veterans Day was this week and a federal holiday, that testing was pushed back to Thursday.
The results came back Friday.
“We were notified this morning we had some kids test positive,” Dattoli said. “These things are set in place for safety.”
First-year Dragons coach Ken Turner was the one to tell the players as they were preparing to make the road trip to Kennett.
“He had to break it to them as we were getting dismissed to leave,” Dattoli said.
St. Mary’s is the second area team that was unable to play its district championship game this week. On Monday, Lindbergh announced it had forfeited its Class 6 District 1 championship game to Fox.
St. Mary’s is the second Class 3 team in the last 24 hours that will be unable to play Friday night. Defending state champion Odessa announced Thursday on its athletic department Twitter account it would have to bow out due to “multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the program.”
Other area teams that have forfeited or withdrawn from the postseason are Holt, Kirkwood, Lutheran South, Parkway Central, Principia and Webster Groves.
St. Mary’s (4-2) could return to the field this season once the players have completed their quarantine. This fall the Missouri State High School Activities Association granted relief to its bylaws so that if a team does not reach the maximum number of weeks or games allowed during a season it can play up until the state championship weekend, which concludes Dec. 5.
Webster Groves did this Nov. 6 when it played Mehlville.
Dattoli said Friday’s forfeit was too fresh to say definitely if the Dragons could take the field again this season, but he did say St. Mary’s is open to it.
“Any opportunity to give our kids a chance to shine we’re going to exhaust our avenues to do that,” Dattoli said.
