St. Mary's forfeits district championship game to Kennett due to COVID-19

St. Mary’s is the second Class 3 team in the last 24 hours that will be unable to play Friday night. Defending state champion Odessa announced Thursday on its athletic department Twitter account it would have to bow out due to “multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the program.”

Other area teams that have forfeited or withdrawn from the postseason are Holt, Kirkwood, Lutheran South, Parkway Central, Principia and Webster Groves.

St. Mary’s (4-2) could return to the field this season once the players have completed their quarantine. This fall the Missouri State High School Activities Association granted relief to its bylaws so that if a team does not reach the maximum number of weeks or games allowed during a season it can play up until the state championship weekend, which concludes Dec. 5.

Webster Groves did this Nov. 6 when it played Mehlville.

Dattoli said Friday’s forfeit was too fresh to say definitely if the Dragons could take the field again this season, but he did say St. Mary’s is open to it.

“Any opportunity to give our kids a chance to shine we’re going to exhaust our avenues to do that,” Dattoli said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.