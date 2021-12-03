St. Mary's has title aspirations in state championship game debut

“It’s electric,” senior cornerback DeShawn “Shoes” Fuller said. “You can feel it through the team.”

Even when things don’t go as planned, when there is a mistake or a miscommunication, the players are mature enough to put it behind them and prepare for whatever comes next. That trait alone is as valuable as speed and physicality.

“We keep each other up. Any moment now we can slip up and we’re not going to go crazy on one another,” Fuller said. “Play it one play at time. That’s how we play as a defense.”

With an offense that has yet to be stopped, a defense that has made its opponents miserable and an 11-game winning streak the Dragons appear destined to finally finish their season with a win. The only team from Missouri to stay within four touchdowns was St. Dominic, which lost 41-14. No one has hung with the Dragons, not Cardinal Ritter, not Lutheran North, not Lutheran St. Charles, not Borgia, not John Burroughs and not Valle Catholic.