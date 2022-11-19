St. Mary's rallies from halftime deficit, surges past Hillsboro in Class 4 quarterfinal

There was no worry in the St. Mary’s locker room at halftime Saturday during their Class 4 quarterfinal football game.

Despite trailing visiting Hillsboro by six points, the Dragons followed the example of head coach Ken Turner as they prepared for the second half.

“If he don't look worried, then we shouldn't be worried,” senior wide receiver Chase Hendricks said. “We've just got to come out and play our game and that's what we did. We came back and fought.”

The Dragons set the tone with three successive touchdowns in the third quarter and pulled away for a 55-34 victory. They outscored the Hawks 41-14 in the second half.

St. Mary’s (10-2), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings and No. 2 in the Class 4 state rankings, will play Smithville (12-1) in Class 4 semifinals on Nov. 26. Smithville beat KC Center 20-0 in its quarterfinal.

“That kind of game let me see what kind of kids I really have,” Turner said. “I know what I have, but for them to respond and respond. I told them at halftime I’m not mad, because it's up to us to do what we feel like we are as a football team, what we can do.”

Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts ran for 208 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns. Hendricks caught two passes, both for touchdowns, for 83 yards and had a momentum-shifting 97-yard kickoff return for the touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Austin Romaine, a Kansas State recruit, carried the ball 18 times for 99 yards and a touchdown for Hillsboro (10-2). He also caught a touchdown pass.

After Hillsboro tied the game at 34-all early in the fourth quarter, Hendricks exploded for a 97-yard kickoff return to regain the lead for St. Mary’s. He said that was the most memorable kickoff return he’s ever had.

“It was a tight game and my team needed the touchdown, so this is the biggest,” Hendricks said.

Three plays later, Kaliel Boyd returned the first of his two interceptions 32 yards for a pick-6 to give St. Mary’s a 48-34 lead.

Hillsboro coach Bill Sucharski said the kickoff return was definitely the game changer.

“We knew (Hendricks) is a great player,” Sucharski said. “He's their leading receiver and he's quick enough to take it back all across the grain. So, it is a game of momentum … and they got the pick-6 there. But our kids battled they gave themselves a chance and we just didn't pull it out.”

Hendricks put an exclamation point on the game with terrific run after the catch for a 59-yard touchdown catch to push the Dragons’ lead to 21 late in the fourth.

“We knew we had the seams all week because the safety was on another hash,” Hendricks said. “When I seen it, I just made the play.”

Hillsboro employed its punishing running attack to move 63 yards on nine plays on the game’s opening drive. Romaine broke free for a 40-yard run and he caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Preston Brown to give the Hawks an early lead.

St. Mary’s needed just two plays answer as Farand Washington caught a pair of passes from David Leonard, taking the second 40 yard for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-all.

Leonard capped St. Mary’s second drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Hendricks to make it 14-7 late in the first quarter.

Hillsboro’s defense took over from there.

Canyon Stout ended St. Mary’s next two possessions with interceptions to give the Hawks the ball deep in Dragons’ territory. Hillsboro would capitalize on each mistake on the following play on touchdown runs by Jaxin Patterson (34 yards) and Romaine (27 yards) to reclaim a 20-14 lead.

“They don't have 12-, 13-play drives,” Sucharski said of St. Mary’s. “You get a stop on them, you get a stop on them, and then they hit you with a one or two play big play thing … and they got us there in the second half.”

Roberts wasted no time in setting the tone for the Dragons in the second half, taking the first play from scrimmage 76-yards for a touchdown to tie the game.

“You got set the tone at the first touch,” Roberts said. “I always tell my team set the tone and it just traveled through the team.”

Roberts followed with scoring runs of 4 and 5 yards, respectively to give St. Mary’s a 34-20 lead.

Hillsboro responded with a 4-yard touchdown catch by Nick Doerner late in the third and a 4-yard touchdown run by Patterson early in the fourth to even the game at 34-all, before Hendricks’ kickoff return.

Zamier Collins led the Dragons defense with a pair of fumble recoveries, a sack and several tackles for loss.

“We pride ourselves on doing all three phases and doing all three phases well,” Turner said. “My guys, they did it tonight.”