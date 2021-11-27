St. Mary's rolls past Mexico, advances to first state championship game

Roberts finished with 170 yards rushing, Coleman had 103 yards receiving and Spann had 173 yards passing before exiting after the initial drive in the third quarter.

Mexico (10-3) scored its touchdowns with many of the Dragons’ starters serving as spectators.

“They had a good game plan, their athletic ability was able to do some things and recover from that because of their speed and physicality,” Mexico coach Steve Haag said. “It's just something we don't see all the time. As I told our kids, you know, when you can practice against stuff like that all the time, it's going to make you a better football player. We can't practice against that type of athlete.”

St. Mary’s has scored at least 41 points and won by at least 27 points against every in-state opponent this season.

“They didn't know that we were as physical as we were,” Turner said. “They’re a physical football team, but we're a physical football team that plays very fast especially on the defense side of ball. That's our routine. We get stops and we use our big playoff offense and our special teams to score.”