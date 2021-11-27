St. Mary's rolls past Mexico, advances to first state championship game

The only thing that could slow St. Mary’s senior Kevin Coleman down was a pregame meal.
The St. Mary's standout receiver was noticeably uncomfortable on the field early on as the Dragons hosted Mexico in a Class 3 football semifinal Saturday.
“I had some Chik-fil-A before the game and that grease, it hit my stomach,” Coleman said.
While Coleman worked through his indigestion, his play made the Mexico defenders even more queasy.
Coleman scored four total touchdowns, with each one coming in a phase, as St. Mary’s rolled to a 62-16 win.
St. Mary’s (11-1), No. 1 in both the STLhighschoolsports small school rankings and in the Class 3 Missouri Media rankings, advanced to its first state championship game against St. Pius X–Kansas City (12-1) at 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Faurot Field in Columbia. St. Pius, No. 3 in the Class 3 Missouri Media rankings, edged Cardinal Ritter, 21-20, in its semifinal.
“Our season ended because of COVID last year, and we're able to come back and go hard and we know our season can end at any time, so these guys play extra hard, and, plus, they're good, man,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “It means the world that St. Mary's got their first team to state.”
Coleman scored touchdowns via a punt return (48 yards), a run (44 yards), a pass (73 yards) and a kickoff return (89 yards).
He was one of three Dragons to find the end zone multiple times. Jamal Roberts had a pair of touchdown runs, and Chase Hendricks had two touchdown catches.
“One person doesn’t win a game, two people don't win a game, it’s all 11,” Coleman said. “Everyone on the roster contributed to the win. We needed everybody at 100%.”
Roberts set the tone, bursting through the middle for a 93-yard touchdown run on St. Mary’s first offensive play of the game.
“You’ve got to give congrats to the offensive line,” Roberts said. “Without them, I can't do nothing at all.”
Coleman’s punt return preceded a Hendricks 9-yard touchdown catch to quickly make it 21-0 Dragons with 4 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
Mexico’s lone defensive stop of the first half came off an uncharacteristic Coleman fumble.
But the Dragons’ defense forced the Bulldogs on a third consecutive three-and-out and Coleman made good on the mistake with a 44-yard touchdown run two plays later to make it 28-0 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I'm not used to making mistakes and fumbling, even though it’s part of the game,” Coleman said. “I knew next play I get, the more I got to capitalize.”
Coleman added to the St. Mary’s lead, outjumping double coverage for a 73-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter. Hendricks added an 8-yard touchdown catch and De’Shawn Fuller capped a dominant half with a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Dragons a 48-0 lead at halftime.
Despite Mexico having almost a 2-to-1 time of possession advantage, St. Mary’s outgained the Bulldogs 386-45 in the first half. The Dragons averaged more than 15 yards per play from scrimmage.
“It was really watching film,” St. Mary’s quarterback Caron Spann said. “We knew they've been playing the same defense all year. … We had to capitalize on all the big runs. They came back, when they tried to put it in the box, it was bombs away.”
St. Mary’s defense was just as strong as its offense and special teams, holding Mexico to just 1.27 yards per play in the first half.
Zamier Collins had a sack and a fumble recovery for the Dragons, who went into full attack mode as Mexico was forced to abandon its run heavy attack with the early deficit.
“We just had to fight until the whistle,” Collins said. “It was all about heart and how hard you play.”
Roberts scored on a 12-yard run and Coleman scored on an 89-yard kickoff return in the second half for St. Mary’s.
Roberts finished with 170 yards rushing, Coleman had 103 yards receiving and Spann had 173 yards passing before exiting after the initial drive in the third quarter.
Mexico (10-3) scored its touchdowns with many of the Dragons’ starters serving as spectators.
“They had a good game plan, their athletic ability was able to do some things and recover from that because of their speed and physicality,” Mexico coach Steve Haag said. “It's just something we don't see all the time. As I told our kids, you know, when you can practice against stuff like that all the time, it's going to make you a better football player. We can't practice against that type of athlete.”
St. Mary’s has scored at least 41 points and won by at least 27 points against every in-state opponent this season.
“They didn't know that we were as physical as we were,” Turner said. “They’re a physical football team, but we're a physical football team that plays very fast especially on the defense side of ball. That's our routine. We get stops and we use our big playoff offense and our special teams to score.”