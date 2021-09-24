St. Mary's rolls to impressive win against Lutheran St. Charles

But Spann found Ikeh for a 71-yard TD catch and run, and Coleman followed with his first punt return for a score, and halftime arrive with St. Mary's in complete control at 34-12.

The lead swelled to 40-12 on Coleman's 50-yard punt return, and Boyd followed with an interception and a 27-yard touchdown return to extend the gap to 47-12.

"All week, we just worked on ourselves," Coleman said. "Coming into this game, it wasn't about the opponent. It was working on ourselves with our mental state, staying humble, talking to each other. We wanted to work on (limiting) our mistakes so we can go farther and farther, leading us to the state championship."

Junior Jamal Roberts closed the onslaught with a 13-yard touchdown run.

"We wanted to come out and play like last week," Turner said, referring to a 42-0 win over Borgia. "We felt like we played really good on defense and offense, but we didn't score a special-teams touchdown. We were able to come through with that tonight. In all three phases, I'm a happy coach."

Lutheran St. Charles' game plan was to punt the ball out of bounds, but Coffey, also the punter, gave Coleman chances and Coleman took full advantage.