St. Mary's scores 30 unanswered points in second half to beat Smithville, reach Class 4 state final

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Warriors wanted to play deliberate and methodical Saturday afternoon, controlling the tempo in their Class 4 state semifinal football game against St. Mary’s.

The Dragons, by contrast, preferred a frenetic, speed-based approach.

It took a while, but St. Mary’s eventually imposed its will, scoring 30 unanswered points in the second half to steal the Warriors’ momentum and race to a 37-23 victory.

“We started off slow, so we had to pick it up in the second half,” said Dragons junior quarterback David Leonard, who scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. “You’ve got to come hard if you’re going to beat us. That’s how I feel. If we play fast, I don’t think anybody in the state can stop us.”

The victory sends the Dragons (11-2) into the championship game against Archdiocesan Athletics Association rival St. Dominic (8-5) at 11 a.m. Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia. St. Mary’s won the Class 3 title last year.

Smithville, the defending Class 4 state champion, finished 12-2. The 37 points allowed by the Warriors were a season high, and 30 of them came in the final 15 minutes and 15 seconds. The Warriors had permitted just 81 points and six touchdowns entering the game.

“They did a lot of great things — a lot of moving, a lot of switches,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said of the Warriors. “So I figured if we could go no-huddle and get it going a little bit, they couldn’t switch and hopefully we could wear them down.

“We wanted to wear them down with our running game. I think in the second half, that’s what we were able to do. And our defense started to get key stops. It was a tale of two halves. We got our playmakers going. They didn’t want to go home.”

Smithville had everything going its way in the third quarter.

On its first play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth hit senior Caleb Donnell with a screen pass that turned into a 60-yard gain to the Dragons’ 4-yard line.

Two plays later, Donnell blasted through the middle of the line for a 2-yard touchdown that gave Smithville a 23-7 lead with 10:53 to play in the quarter.

The St. Mary’s sideline was stone silent.

“At that point, it was about making something positive (happen),” Turner said. “We were able to get one play, one score. Then we were back in the ballgame. … It’s our mentality to be physical and fast. They buy into that and understand that. It’s never over.”

Yet things didn’t appear much better after St. Mary’s was forced to punt on its next possession. The punt pinned the Warriors on their own 4-yard line, and they also had to punt.

That’s when the momentum began to turn. The Dragons responded with a nine-play, 64-yard drive that culminated with Leonard’s 5-yard TD run. St. Mary’s lined up for a two-point conversion but was pushed back to the 8 because it had 12 men on the field.

That made no difference to senior Chase Hendricks, who powered his way into the end zone to cut the Dragons’ deficit to 23-15 with 3:15 left in the third quarter.

“I knew when we got that two-point conversion, the momentum shifted,” said Hendricks, who also credited senior Gabe Booker’s fumble recovery that kept it going. “Coach was going to change the play. I told him, ‘I got you, Coach. Just give it to me.’ He gave it to me and I completed it.”

Booker fell on an errant pitchout from Hedgecorth that gave St. Mary’s the ball on its 47. This time, the Dragons marched 53 yards on 10 plays, with Hendricks’ 3-yard touchdown run and senior Jamal Roberts’ two-point conversion tying the game at 23 with 10:15 to play.

St. Mary’s then forced Smithville to punt again. The Dragons got the ball at their 18 and ripped off an 11-play, 82-yard drive that ended with Leonard faking a handoff to Hendricks before racing untouched into the end zone from 15 yards out to make it 30-23.

Hendricks said the play was Leonard’s idea because Smithville’s defense seemed to be overplaying the middle. Leonard had a huge opening on the right side of the field.

“It was the biggest touchdown of my life,” Leonard said.

Hendricks iced the win, scoring on a 1-yard run with 57 seconds remaining. The possession was set up by an interception by senior John Roberts Jr.

St. Mary’s other touchdown by Jamal Roberts, a 9-yard run in the second quarter that trimmed the Dragons’ deficit to 10-7. Smithville, however, answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Donnell to make it 16-7 at halftime.

Donnell’s second touchdown to open the second half was the final highlight of the game for the Warriors.

“It was at our tempo in the first half,” Smithville coach Jason Ambroson said. “We needed to continue to score to keep (control). That tempo that they went with, once they got rolling, was able to get them moving in the right direction. We tried to slow it; we tried to do some things. We probably should have done some things differently on offense.

“We ran out of gas. We knew what those kids could do. You see them do it over and over and over — to everybody. We didn’t have enough juice to maintain intensity on both sides of the ball.”

Roberts, a Missouri recruit, finished with 117 yards on 18 carries. Hendricks had 69 yards on 13 carries, with all but one of the rushes coming in the second half.

Hendricks was in no mood to battle heartache on the return bus trip to St. Louis. That was one of the team’s biggest motivators.

“We don’t want that feeling,” he said. “We’ve had that feeling when we couldn’t play in a game like this. It was a bad feeling. You don’t ever want to lose. We wanted to go back to Columbia. That was a good feeling. We get to go down there the day before, team-bond and win the state championship next week. We can’t come out slow this time.”