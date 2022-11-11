St. Mary's scores final 42 points to pull away from Summit for district championship

St. Mary’s football team believes it’s in scoring position on every play.

That opinion was hard to discredit on a frigid Friday night as the Dragons used big plays to blow past visiting Summit 48-3 in the Class 4 District 2 championship game.

“Anybody can give us a big play at any given time,” said Dragons senior receiver Chase Hendricks, one of three players to score two touchdowns apiece. “With the speed and talent that we have, it’s hard to game-plan for that.”

St. Mary’s (9-2), the defending Class 3 state champion, advanced to the state quarterfinals and will face Hillsboro (10-1) on Nov. 19. Hillsboro defeated Festus 55-6 to win District 1.

Summit, which trailed just 6-3 after one quarter, finished 10-2.

Hendricks had a pair of touchdown catches from junior quarterback David Leonard, one for 42 yards that made it 6-0 in the first quarter and another for 32 yards to close the second quarter and put the Dragons ahead 34-3 at halftime.

Senior running back Jamal Roberts had touchdown runs of 65 yards in the second quarter and 70 yards in the third quarter. The second score ignited a continuous running clock for the remaining 18 minutes and 6 seconds. Roberts finished with 11 carries for 170 yards.

Senior running back John Roberts Jr. also scored two touchdowns, one from 75 yards in the second quarter — in which he almost went down 15 yards into the run — and one from 42 yards in the third quarter. Roberts Jr. had six carries for 124 yards.

“Those are our three guys. Those are our three leaders on offense,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said of Hendricks, Roberts and Roberts Jr. “They’ve been doing it all year for us. We’re going to continue to give them the football. They’re explosive players and smart football players. When they get the ball in their hands, they do something with it.”

St. Mary’s other touchdown was a 31-yard pass from Leonard to senior Donovan McIntosh in the second quarter.

Jamal Roberts, part of the champion team last year, was thrilled to get another district championship but seemed to have his eyes on the larger prize.

“I’ve been here before, so I’m just happy my guys that haven’t been here before are getting this experience and this moment,” he said. “It’s very fun, with the talent we have on this team. It’s fun to watch my guys have fun and win the district championship.

“We were very physical. Very physical. Once we lock in, we can’t be stopped.”

Roberts wouldn’t get any disagreement from Summit coach Eric Stewart.

“That’s one of the top three teams in Missouri right now, if not the best,” Stewart said. “They’re talented at every position. Speed everywhere. We held them a little bit (early), but then the dam bust loose. There’s a reason they’re the defending state champs. They showed it tonight.”

St. Mary’s scored 44 seconds into the game as Leonard connected with Hendricks on the 42-yard pass. Summit drove to the Dragons’ 12-yard line on its first possession, but was turned away on a fourth-and-3 play.

After the Dragons were forced to punt, the Falcons again mounted a drive that took them to the St. Mary’s 5. This time, they got points as senior Braden Warfel kicked a 28-yard field goal to make it 6-3.

St. Mary’s again punted on its next opportunity, but Summit couldn’t mount a threat. Roberts’ 20-yard touchdown run made it 13-3 with 9:34 to play in the second quarter and began a string of 42 consecutive points in which it dominated both sides of the ball.

Turner has seen it before.

“Early on, they came out fired up,” Turner said of the Falcons. “I’m not going to say we weren’t fired up, but they caught our attention. We had to turn it up a notch. The guys did a good job adapting to the situation. We turned a negative into a positive. We turned it up and got it rolling.”

Turner was also proud of other aspects of his team. Senior Gabe Booker blocked a punt that ked to the 31-yard connection from Leonard to McIntosh that made it 20-3. Senior Jaylain Hampton added an interception.

Summit junior Elijah Stevens had 19 carries for 83 yards. Junior quarterback Grant Gibson was under pressure throughout the game and was 11-for-33 for 56 yards.

“He’s a good quarterback. We saw that on film,” Turner said. “They’re a good football team. The line of scrimmage is what we talked about all week because their front seven is pretty good. We figured we had to dominate the line of scrimmage.”

Turner likes the position his team is in as it pursues another state title, this one coming at the next level up.

“You want to have an opportunity to win a state championship,” he said. “Each week is a step closer to being able to achieve that goal. A district championship is another accomplishment by these guys.

“As far as us moving up to Class 4, we play so many big schools that it’s really not that much of a shock to these guys. We build the schedule for the playoffs. We’re playing pretty good. We’re playing good offense, good defense and the special teams have picked up, too.”