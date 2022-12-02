St. Mary's shuts out St. Dominic for second consecutive state championship

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Ken Turner couldn’t escape the question nine weeks ago.

He couldn’t escape it Friday afternoon.

Now in his third season as St. Mary’s football coach, Turner has been asked time and again how his team has handled the knowledge its school is on the chopping block after the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced in September it would close old South Side Catholic at the end of the school year.

“We handle what we can handle. There’s nothing me or any of these guys or the guys in the locker room can do about the school,” Turner said. “What we could do is try to win a championship.”

The Dragons did just that — again.

St. Mary’s overpowered St. Dominic 42-0 to win the Class 4 state championship at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri. The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, St. Mary’s (12-2) has won back-to-back titles after claiming the Class 3 crown last season.

The Dragons beat St. Pius X–Kansas City 56-0 in last year’s championship, the first in school history. Over the last two seasons the Dragons outscored their title-game opponents a combined 98-0. Since 1968 when Missouri held its first state championships, St. Mary’s is just the third team to win back-to-back titles with shutouts, joining Webb City (2001, 2000) and Valle Catholic (1982, 1981). Valle shared its 1981 title with St. Pius X–Kansas City after the game finished scoreless.

The Dragons needed just more than two minutes to put their first points on the board.

On fourth-and-13 at the St. Dominic 32-yard line, St. Mary’s junior quarterback David Leonard found senior receiver Chase Hendricks, who made a leaping catch over his defender to haul in the touchdown and give the Dragons a 7-0 lead with 9 minutes and 40 seconds to play in the first.

It was the first big play of the day from Hendricks, who had himself an outstanding high school finale. He returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown 23 seconds into the second quarter to give the Dragons a 14-0 lead. The 6-foot and 190-pounder finished the game with four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

“A lot of teams say they can win a state championship but they don’t mean it,” Hendricks said. “We knew we could actually win it. Our bond on the field it just clicked.”

That the Dragons were dynamic in the air was a change from how they operated much of the season. With four starting offensive linemen and Missouri-bound running back Jamal Roberts returning this fall, St. Mary’s made its hay pounding the ball on the ground. Last year it was much more balanced with the now-graduated tandem of wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and quarterback Caron Spann.

Roberts made his presence felt on his future home field as he rushed for 89 yards on 10 carries and scored twice, including a 54-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0 with 2:40 remaining in the second quarter. His 12-yard touchdown run gave the Dragons a 28-0 lead going into halftime.

“The run game was strong because we had four of those guys back on the offensive line and the fifth guy we added in was probably one of the best ones,” Turner said. “They take pride in blocking and that’s what you want in offensive linemen. You want them to take pride in blocking and our guys do.”

In his first season as the starter Leonard’s role expanded as the season wore on. The southpaw signal caller came up big in last week’s come-from-behind semifinal win at Smithville. He was strong once again Friday as he completed 8 of 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 73 yards, 41 of which came on a touchdown run late in the third quarter.

St. Dominic (8-6) made its championship game debut a season after it won the first district title in school history. The Crusaders knew they were in for a tough game playing their Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival for the second time this season. The Dragons won the first matchup 49-10 on Sept. 30 and had won the previous five.

Still, with an overwhelming amount of fan support crowding the stands St. Dominic did what it could. Its first drive was its best as it put together 13 plays and drove down to St. Mary’s 13. The Dragons defense held and forced a field goal. Senior kicker Max Nash’s 37-yard attempt was wide right. The Crusaders crossed midfield just twice on their next nine drives.

“The game didn’t go how we wanted, but I think early on we played much better defense,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. “I felt pretty good about things until they were able to flip the field on the punt return, I think that was a crucial point.”

St. Mary’s senior linebacker Gabe Booker led the defense with seven tackles and a tackle for loss. Junior defensive end Zamier Collins was a menace as he made four tackles, one tackle for loss and split a sack with senior linebacker John Roberts Jr. Collins brought the pressure on St. Dominic quarterback Kelly Welby and knocked down three passes at the line of scrimmage.

Booker said ending his high school career with a win was the plan way back when.

“It’s like a dream come true. We’ve been waiting on our senior year since our freshman year,” Booker said. “We’ve been working since the day we stepped in at St. Mary’s, working our butts off every day to get here, our senior year. It’s a great feeling. It’s an incredible feeling.”

In the moment St. Dominic’s players were feeling the disappointment of a season-ending loss. That it came in the state championship game was of some consequence. The Crusaders were heartened by the immense amount of support they received from their fans all season but especially on Friday when the stadium was full of Crusaders.

“We get so much support and it’s such an overwhelming feeling,” Welby said. “I don’t think any of us will receive that ever again in our lives. That goes along with the memories this program will give to us and we’ll remember forever.”

Added senior left tackle TJ Kwapiszeski, “The community here at St. Dominic is unmatched. I think that community that we build doesn’t just last on the football field. I’m going to be friends with these guys the rest of my life. That’s something I’m going to cherish. These last four years have been a blessing.”