St. Mary's smothers Cardinal Ritter from start to finish

Achille Kpeya Jr. wanted to take it all in Saturday afternoon.
A senior linebacker and running back for the St. Mary’s football team, Kpeya has been a varsity stalwart since he was a freshman. The moment after the Dragons’ 42-0 win over Cardinal Ritter was four years in the making, and he was going to savor it as long as he could.
Week 7 high school football box scores
Box: St. Mary's 42, Cardinal Ritter 0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cardinal Ritter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Mary's
|14
|14
|7
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cardinal Ritter
|0-4
|0-1
|48/12
|142/36
|St. Mary's
|2-0
|1-0
|86/22
|7/2
First Quarter
S: Jamal Roberts 4 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 10:11
S: Achille Kpeya Jr 1 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 5:18
Second Quarter
S: Cyril Ikeh 23 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 9:45
S: Kevin Coleman 34 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 3:03
Third Quarter
S: Kevin Coleman 32 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 5:57
Fourth Quarter
S: Kevin Coleman 17 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 10:03
Box: Francis Howell 44, Francis Howell Central 0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|21
|8
|8
|7
|44
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|4-1
|2-1
|211/42
|107/21
|Francis Howell Central
|2-4
|0-3
|107/21
|234/47
First Quarter
FH: Dashon Hudson 85 punt return (Josh Deal kick), 4:15
FH: Jude James 39 pass from Booker Simmons (Josh Deal kick), 4:05
FH: Dashon Hudson 9 run (Josh Deal kick), 1:16
Box: East St. Louis 68, Alton 0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|34
|20
|8
|6
|68
|Alton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|6-1
|4-0
|346/49
|105/15
|Alton
|1-4
|1-2
|25/4
|176/25
First Quarter
E: Antwon Hayden blocked punt recovery in end zone (run failed), 10:28
E: Luther Burden III 6 pass from Robert Battle (pass failed), 6:28
E: Ali Wells 1 run (pass failed), 3:31
E: Luther Burden III 29 pass from Robert Battle (Tyrone Martin run), 2:57
E: Kuron Parchmon 51 pass from Robert Battle (Ali Wells run), 1:48
Second Quarter
E: Ali Wells 5 run (pass failed), 10:24
E: Tyrone Martin 3 run (Tyrone Martin run), 5:56
E: Luther Burden III 49 pass from Robert Battle (run failed), 1:33
Third Quarter
E: Peter Baxton Jr. 62 run (Jesse Watson pass from Carson Boyd), 5:16
Fourth Quarter
E: Jesse Watson 67 pass from Carson Boyd (pass failed), 11:33
Box: Mehlville 21, Oakville 0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|14
|0
|7
|0
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|3-3
|2-1
|129/22
|156/26
|Mehlville
|2-3
|1-2
|134/22
|163/27
First Quarter
M: Eric Ohmer 92 kickoff return (Josh Everding kick), 11:45
M: Mark West 13 run (Josh Everding kick), 9:31
Third Quarter
M: Eric Ohmer 21 run (Josh Everding kick), 4:01
Box: SLUH 55, Vianney 6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|SLUH
|27
|21
|7
|0
|55
|Vianney
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|1-2
|1-1
|90/30
|127/42
|Vianney
|0-3
|0-1
|61/20
|150/50
First Quarter
S: Derrick Baker 2 run (kick failed), 10:12
S: Ryan Wingo 18 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 8:11
S: Chris Brooks 60 pass from Ryan Wingo (Thomas Ziegler kick), 4:05
S: Ryan Wingo 51 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 2:14
Second Quarter
S: Ryan Wingo 55 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 9:15
S: Ryan Wingo 32 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 6:31
V: Paul Berra 1 run (kick failed), 3:02
S: Chris Brooks 75 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 2:38
Third Quarter
S: Derrick Baker 4 run (Conner Greninger kick), 10:06
Box: Timberland 49, Fort Zumwalt West 42
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|7
|21
|7
|7
|42
|Timberland
|14
|0
|7
|28
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2-3
|1-2
|171/34
|181/36
|Timberland
|4-2
|1-2
|229/46
|161/32
First Quarter
T: Jay Harris 2 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 11:24
T: Jay Harris 67 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 8:58
F: Mike Ludwig 7 run (Cody Gough kick), 6:38
T: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
F: Nolan Whiteside 32 pass from Mike Ludwig (Cody Gough kick), 10:09
F: Darius Jones 27 pass from Mike Ludwig (Cody Gough kick), 5:29
F: Kyle Nunn 5 run (Cody Gough kick), 1:40
Third Quarter
F: Kyle Nunn 4 run (Cody Gough kick), 9:06
T: Jay Harris 38 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 6:47
Fourth Quarter
T: Tank Billings 24 pass from AJ Raines (AJ Raines kick), 10:35
F: Mike Ludwig 58 run (Cody Gough kick), 9:09
T: Jay Harris 4 pass from AJ Raines (Josh Gibbs kick), 4:33
T: AJ Raines 4 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 0:41
T: Travis Reeves 19 pass from AJ Raines (Josh Gibbs kick), 0:08
Box: Marquette 34, Kirkwood 14
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|7
|19
|8
|0
|34
|Kirkwood
|7
|0
|7
|0
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|6-1
|2-1
|236/34
|56/8
|Kirkwood
|4-2
|1-2
|246/35
|127/18
First Quarter
M: JaQuari Parks 3 run (Grant Peters kick), 4:28
K: Tyler Macon 34 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 0:52
Second Quarter
M: Jack Ahlbrand 3 run (Grant Peters kick), 8:23
M: Malique Flenoid 25 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (kick failed), 4:19
M: Gavin Marsh 28 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (pass failed), 0:39
Third Quarter
M: Jack Ahlbrand 53 run (Malique Flenoid pass from Jack Ahlbrand), 10:16
K: Darius Jones 4 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 0:39
Box: Union 28, Owensville 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Owensville
|7
|6
|13
|0
|26
|Union
|7
|7
|14
|0
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Owensville
|3-2
|1-2
|197/39
|174/35
|Union
|4-0
|2-0
|166/33
|69/14
First Quarter
O: Austin Lowder 38 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick), 6:14
U: Dalton Voss 2 run (Will Herbst kick), 2:15
Second Quarter
O: Alan Kopp 2 run (kick failed), 9:56
U: Colton Morrow 45 pass from Liam Hughes (Will Herbst kick), 6:10
Third Quarter
O: Derek Brandt 95 kickoff return (run failed), 11:45
O: Dezmyn Moore 21 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick), 5:11
U: Hayden Parmenter 98 kickoff return (Will Herbst kick), 4:57
U: Wyatt Birke 35 run (Will Herbst kick), 1:07
Box: Mascoutah 70, Civic Memorial 28
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|21
|14
|0
|0
|70
|Civic Memorial
|7
|14
|0
|0
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|7-0
|4-0
|342/49
|128/18
|Civic Memorial
|3-3
|1-3
|159/23
|165/24
First Quarter
M: Chase Hanson 17 run (Ethan Dee kick), 9:14
M: Allen Middleton 50 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 7:45
C: Logan Turbyfill 1 run (Bryce Davis kick), 3:18
M: Quincy Hall 65 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 2:58
M: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
M: Allen Middleton 72 pass from Chase Hanson (Ethan Dee kick), 10:15
C: Logan Turbyfill 9 run (Bryce Davis kick), 8:03
C: Luke Parmentier 13 pass from Bryer Arview (Bryce Davis kick), 6:58
M: Allen Middleton 14 run (Ethan Dee kick), 0:56
Box: Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Piasa Southwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Vandalia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Piasa Southwestern
|3-0
|2-0
|89/30
|20/7
|Vandalia
|5-1
|4-1
|227/76
|167/56
Box: St. Dominic 54, Borgia 14
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|St. Dominic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|0-4
|0-0
|26/6
|156/39
|St. Dominic
|1-0
|0-0
|63/16
|21/5
Box: De Smet 28, Rockhurst 14
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rockhurst
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|De Smet
|14
|0
|7
|7
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rockhurst
|3-4
|0-0
|124/18
|145/21
|De Smet
|3-2
|0-1
|183/26
|107/15
First Quarter
D: Keshawn Ford run (Luke Rothermich kick), 8:35
D: Keshawn Ford 3 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 3:57
Second Quarter
R: Joe Leggio 2 run ( kick), 10:49
R: Joe Leggio 8 run ( kick), 0:39
Third Quarter
D: Chris Cotton 8 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 2:14
Fourth Quarter
D: Keshawn Ford 26 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 4:10
Box: St. Charles 13, Orchard Farm 6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|3-2
|1-1
|131/26
|106/21
|St. Charles
|0-1
|0-0
|6/1
|41/8
Box: Freeburg 42, Wood River 6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Wood River
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|1-1
|1-1
|37/18
|34/17
|Wood River
|1-5
|0-3
|50/25
|186/93
Box: O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon
|16
|21
|7
|7
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|0-6
|0-4
|43/7
|277/46
|O'Fallon
|2-2
|2-1
|85/14
|111/18
First Quarter
O: 9 run ( kick), 8:57
O: fumble recovery in end zone ( kick), 0:57
O: safety, 0:49
B: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
O: 35 pass from ( kick), 11:38
O: 4 run ( kick), 9:09
O: fumble recovery in end zone ( kick), 5:38
Third Quarter
O: 7 run ( kick), 8:53
Fourth Quarter
O: 7 run ( kick), 7:37
Box: Winfield 43, Warrenton 28
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winfield
|12
|3
|7
|21
|43
|Warrenton
|14
|8
|0
|6
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|2-1
|1-1
|145/48
|55/18
|Warrenton
|0-1
|0-0
|12/4
|72/24
Box: Ladue 26, Lafayette 23
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|3
|14
|6
|0
|23
|Ladue
|6
|10
|3
|7
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|2-5
|2-2
|126/18
|148/21
|Ladue
|6-1
|4-0
|244/35
|126/18
First Quarter
Laf: Brayden Kladney 32 FG, 8:54
Lad: 7 pass from (kick failed), 0:54
Second Quarter
Lad: 19 pass from ( kick), 9:28
Laf: Owen Butler 3 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 6:17
Laf: Alex Politte 41 interception (Brayden Kladney kick), 4:43
Lad: 38 FG, 0:55
Third Quarter
Lad: 34 FG, 8:51
Laf: Owen Butler 12 pass from Brandon Keen (run failed), 4:38
Fourth Quarter
Lad: 17 run ( kick), 8:16
Box: Marion 37, Centralia, Illinois 6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Centralia, Illinois
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Marion
|15
|7
|8
|7
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Centralia, Illinois
|1-2
|0-1
|56/19
|108/36
|Marion
|3-1
|0-1
|160/53
|94/31
First Quarter
M: Brody Larson 2 run (Chase Banks kick), 7:26
C: Amir Johnson 93 kickoff return (kick failed), 7:12
M: Mason Gooch 93 kickoff return (Tommy Wiseman run), 6:58
Second Quarter
M: Lukas Shrum 2 run (Chase Banks kick), 9:41
Third Quarter
M: Deavon Margrum 5 run (Brody Larson run), 3:30
Fourth Quarter
M: Tommy Wiseman 31 pass from Evan Noelle (Chase Banks kick), 7:54
Box: Jefferson 49, Grandview 0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|7
|7
|21
|14
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|2-1
|1-1
|89/30
|28/9
|Jefferson
|4-1
|2-1
|220/73
|58/19
Box: Festus 35, Pacific 32
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|6
|12
|14
|0
|32
|Festus
|14
|7
|0
|14
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|1-5
|0-3
|190/32
|250/42
|Festus
|4-3
|2-2
|280/47
|175/29
First Quarter
P: Makai Parton 13 run (pass failed), 6:16
F: Dalten Yates 5 run (Emily Holt kick), 4:48
F: Landen Yates 4 run (Emily Holt kick), 0:44
Second Quarter
F: Isaac Stucke 50 pass from Cole Rickermann (Emily Holt kick), 10:33
P: Makai Parton 5 run (run failed), 3:13
P: Makai Parton 58 run (pass failed), 1:15
Third Quarter
P: Ethan Hall 19 pass from Luke Meyer (run failed), 8:53
P: Makai Parton 25 run (Luke Meyer run), 2:39
Fourth Quarter
F: Isaac Stucke 88 pass from Cole Rickermann (Emily Holt kick), 8:57
F: Landen Yates 14 run (Emily Holt kick), 4:00
Box: Breese Central 42, Roxana 35
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|7
|21
|14
|0
|42
|Roxana
|7
|7
|14
|7
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|6-0
|4-0
|201/34
|89/15
|Roxana
|1-3
|0-2
|109/18
|143/24
First Quarter
B: Hayden Rickhoff 44 pass from Landon Geragosian (Chase Lewis kick), 1:51
R: Evan Wells 15 pass from ( kick), 0:36
Second Quarter
B: Justin Walsh 1 fumble recovery (Chase Lewis kick), 9:12
R: Evan Wells 2 run ( kick), 4:26
B: Braden Revermann 23 pass from Landon Geragosian (kick failed), 2:40
B: Landon Geragosian 3 run (Marcus Price run), 0:36
Third Quarter
B: Marcus Price run (kick failed), 10:11
R: Evan Wells 1 run ( kick), 4:23
R: Evan Wells 32 run ( kick), 1:54
B: Landon Geragosian 52 run (Miguel Velazquez run), 1:46
Fourth Quarter
R: Nik Ward 2 run ( kick), 1:03
Box: North County 47, Windsor (Imperial) 0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|4-1
|2-1
|179/36
|102/20
|Windsor (Imperial)
|2-2
|1-2
|56/11
|137/27
Box: Holt 28, Troy Buchanan 24
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|21
|0
|3
|0
|24
|Holt
|14
|7
|7
|0
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|5-2
|2-2
|338/48
|151/22
|Holt
|6-0
|4-0
|255/36
|104/15
First Quarter
T: Ethan Lollar 20 pass from Brett Smith (Mason Gessert kick), 10:22
H: Colin Bunner 24 pass from Cooper Brown (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 8:42
T: Charos Sutton 13 run (Mason Gessert kick), 6:16
T: Nick Bova 2 pass from Charos Sutton (Mason Gessert kick), 2:57
H: Jackson Smith 11 run (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 1:39
Second Quarter
H: Jackson Smith 1 run (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 2:09
Third Quarter
T: Mason Gessert 28 FG, 7:12
H: Jackson Smith 15 pass from Cooper Brown (Kyle Wuebbeling kick), 1:31
Box: Columbia 46, Salem, Illinois 7
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|3
|29
|7
|7
|46
|Salem, Illinois
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|3-3
|2-1
|170/28
|145/24
|Salem, Illinois
|4-3
|2-2
|200/33
|150/25
First Quarter
C: Dominic Voegele 29 FG, 7:32
Second Quarter
S: Cayden Harris 4 run ( kick), 11:54
C: Dominic Voegele 63 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 11:35
C: safety, 9:38
C: Kyle McConachie 5 run (kick failed), 8:46
C: Dominic Voegele 1 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 0:39
C: Colin Cygan 45 interception (Dominic Voegele kick), 0:22
Third Quarter
C: Kyle McConachie 37 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 5:47
Fourth Quarter
C: Dalton Rainwater 2 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 5:22
Box: Lutheran North 51, Alton Marquette 0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran North
|16
|28
|0
|7
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|0-6
|0-1
|68/11
|308/51
|Lutheran North
|1-3
|1-1
|135/22
|160/27
First Quarter
L: Ricky Dixon 28 pass from Brian Brown (Jaylin Carson run), 5:38
L: Caldra Williford 5 fumble recovery (Jaylin Carson run), 4:19
Second Quarter
L: Ricky Dixon 48 pass from Brian Brown (Jaylin Carson run), 7:50
L: Jaylin Carson 8 run (run failed), 3:44
L: Jaylin Carson 9 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 2:36
L: Mikel Harris 19 run (Caleb Fuller kick), 1:29
Fourth Quarter
L: Nick Ballenger 6 fumble recovery (Caleb Fuller kick), 7:16
Box: CBC 48, Chaminade 14
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|CBC
|14
|13
|7
|14
|48
|Chaminade
|7
|0
|7
|0
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|CBC
|4-1
|3-0
|244/49
|120/24
|Chaminade
|2-2
|1-2
|146/29
|117/23
First Quarter
Cha: Cam Epps 80 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 10:20
CBC: Jeremiyah Love 1 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 8:44
CBC: Dylan Van 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 4:34
Second Quarter
CBC: Joshua Kacich 25 FG, 10:21
CBC: Joshua Kacich 33 FG, 3:31
CBC: Patrick Heitert 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 0:27
Third Quarter
Cha: Gary Barbour 6 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 6:50
CBC: Gavin Conley 47 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:40
Fourth Quarter
CBC: Dylan Van 3 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 7:28
CBC: Ralph Dixon 6 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 5:03
Box: Triad 38, Jerseyville 13
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jerseyville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Triad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jerseyville
|2-3
|0-2
|158/32
|199/40
|Triad
|2-2
|2-1
|78/16
|84/17
Box: St. Pius X 20, St. Vincent 14
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|14
|0
|6
|0
|20
|St. Vincent
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|6-1
|4-0
|175/25
|109/16
|St. Vincent
|3-2
|1-1
|151/22
|102/15
First Quarter
SPX: Nate Ruble 8 run (pass failed), 10:13
S: Mason Light 14 pass from Christian Schaaf ( kick), 8:02
SPX: Collin Smith 14 run (Austin McGukin pass from Collin Smith), 1:24
Second Quarter
S: Jacob Kapp 40 pass from Christian Schaaf ( kick), 6:29
Third Quarter
SPX: Nate Ruble 11 run (run failed), 7:31
Box: Carbondale 31, Althoff 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|0
|7
|7
|7
|21
|Carbondale
|11
|0
|13
|7
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|1-2
|0-0
|35/12
|99/33
|Carbondale
|4-2
|3-0
|195/65
|125/42
First Quarter
C: 36 FG, 10:40
C: 1 run ( run), 4:37
Second Quarter
A: Malik Nave 12 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 0:48
Third Quarter
C: 78 run ( kick), 7:44
C: 60 interception (pass failed), 6:43
A: Alex Poettker 6 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 3:51
Fourth Quarter
A: Lucious Dones 24 pass from Alex Poettker (Tyler Tieman kick), 6:21
C: 23 pass from ( kick), 4:28
Box: Sullivan 21, St. James 7
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. James
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|1-3
|0-1
|77/19
|105/26
|Sullivan
|2-1
|1-0
|121/30
|58/14
Box: Highland 48, Waterloo 14
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|0
|0
|7
|7
|14
|Highland
|20
|21
|0
|7
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|2-3
|0-3
|73/15
|137/27
|Highland
|3-4
|3-1
|243/49
|190/38
First Quarter
H: Travis Porter 1 run (Adam Capelle kick), 8:01
H: Hunter Frey 5 run (Adam Capelle kick), 5:28
H: Cameron Willis blocked punt recovery in end zone (run failed), 3:54
Second Quarter
H: Brent Wuebbels 7 run (Travis Porter run), 9:53
H: Travis Porter 11 run (Adam Capelle kick), 6:08
H: Brent Wuebbels 13 run (pass failed), 0:20
Third Quarter
W: Aidan Morrow 1 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 7:22
Fourth Quarter
H: Brent Wuebbels 6 run (Adam Capelle kick), 8:16
W: Josh Dluhy 2 run (Lexi Stephens kick), 3:35
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 20, Fort Zumwalt East 8
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6
|0
|14
|0
|20
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-4
|2-2
|108/18
|184/31
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1-4
|1-3
|101/17
|161/27
First Quarter
L: Sam Arrington 17 interception (kick failed), 11:34
F: Brennan Wilson 7 run (Brennan Wilson run), 6:33
Third Quarter
L: Austin Steenbeke 3 run (Noah Kuehner run), 5:56
L: Grayson Biele 20 run (run failed), 3:08
Box: Affton 40, North Point 32
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|0
|12
|20
|8
|40
|North Point
|8
|0
|12
|12
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|1-1
|0-1
|40/20
|96/48
|North Point
|0-1
|0-0
|32/16
|40/20
First Quarter
N: Aneas Smith 8 pass from Hoyt Gregory (Gabe McAffie run), 7:14
Second Quarter
A: Terran Mitchell 81 pass from Antonio Muyco (pass failed), 8:57
A: Jonah Baker 22 pass from Antonio Muyco (run failed), 0:58
Third Quarter
A: James Lance 86 fumble recovery (Terran Mitchell pass from Antonio Muyco), 7:54
N: Trey Trennepohl 29 pass from Hoyt Gregory (pass failed), 5:03
A: Terran Mitchell 34 pass from Antonio Muyco (pass failed), 4:03
N: Trey Trennepohl 41 pass from Hoyt Gregory (pass failed), 1:36
A: Alex Fisher 64 run (run failed), 0:43
Fourth Quarter
A: Alex Fisher 21 run (Alex Fisher run), 8:53
N: Gabe McAffie 32 run (run failed), 6:52
N: Hoyt Gregory 4 run (kick failed), 1:12
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 51, Fort Zumwalt South 3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Fort Zumwalt North
|14
|21
|9
|7
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|4-2
|3-0
|143/24
|202/34
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3-2
|3-0
|233/39
|124/21
First Quarter
FZN: Connor O'Neal 10 run (Noah Page kick)
FZN: Chris Reckel 41 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick)
Second Quarter
FZN: Connor O'Neal 18 run (Noah Page kick)
FZN: DJ Jones 29 run (Noah Page kick)
FZN: Chris Reckel 8 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick)
FZS: Jackson Tankersley 38 FG
Third Quarter
FZN: safety
FZN: Braden Miller 2 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick)
Fourth Quarter
FZN: Zach McGee 23 pass from Payton Hoker (Noah Page kick)
Box: Parkway North 41, Parkway Central 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|6
|8
|19
|8
|41
|Parkway Central
|14
|0
|0
|7
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|5-2
|3-1
|300/43
|179/26
|Parkway Central
|0-6
|0-3
|47/7
|281/40
First Quarter
PC: DJ Burgess 5 run (Xavier Cook pass from Elliot Leong), 7:34
PN: Kobe Foster 1 run (run failed), 5:59
PC: DJ Burgess 27 run (kick failed), 1:46
Second Quarter
PN: Jayson Blake 70 interception (Quaran Williams run), 11:48
Third Quarter
PN: Quaran Williams 43 run (Hank Mohrmann kick), 11:00
PN: Quaran Williams 38 run (pass failed), 6:07
PN: Quaran Williams 21 run (run failed), 5:18
Fourth Quarter
PC: DJ Burgess 2 run (Connor Lander kick), 11:17
PN: Quaran Williams 14 run (Quaran Williams run), 9:42
Box: Washington 34, Francis Howell North 7
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Washington
|14
|14
|6
|0
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|1-6
|0-4
|122/17
|266/38
|Washington
|4-3
|2-2
|196/28
|216/31
First Quarter
W: Landon Boston 50 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 9:04
W: Landon Boston 4 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:23
Second Quarter
W: Cam Millheiser 31 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:23
W: Cam Millheiser 20 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:37
Third Quarter
W: Devon Deckelman 4 run (kick failed), 7:42
Fourth Quarter
F: run ( kick), 0:00
Box: Summit 63, McCluer North 0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McCluer North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Summit
|35
|22
|6
|0
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer North
|0-4
|0-2
|80/20
|208/52
|Summit
|5-0
|3-0
|190/48
|16/4
First Quarter
S: Devon Reeve 13 pass from Mason Brown (Drew Krobath kick)
S: Dareonte Turman 3 run (Drew Krobath kick)
S: Matthew Mehrhoff 4 pass from Mason Brown (Drew Krobath kick)
S: Elijah Stevens fumble recovery in end zone (Drew Krobath kick)
S: Henry Armstrong fumble recovery in end zone (Drew Krobath kick)
Second Quarter
S: Jason Kirk 41 run (Drew Krobath kick)
S: Elijah Stevens 13 run (Drew Krobath run)
S: Elijah Stevens 8 run (Tyler Metz kick)
Third Quarter
S: Kaden Wallace 83 kickoff return (kick failed)
Box: Seckman 48, Webster Groves 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|14
|20
|14
|0
|48
|Webster Groves
|0
|7
|0
|14
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|5-2
|4-0
|287/41
|158/23
|Webster Groves
|0-6
|0-4
|52/7
|185/26
First Quarter
S: Cole Ruble 38 run (Mason Lawson kick), 10:27
S: Ty Kitchen 22 pass from Cole Ruble (Mason Lawson kick), 3:30
Second Quarter
W: James Jones 8 run (Marshall Hoover kick), 11:53
S: Cole Ruble 62 run (Mason Lawson kick), 11:36
S: Anthony Westervelt 29 pass from Cole Ruble (kick failed), 3:14
S: Anthony Westervelt 5 pass from Cole Ruble (Mason Lawson kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
S: Conner Reynolds 4 run (Mason Lawson kick), 8:04
S: August Piva 5 run (Mason Lawson kick), 5:15
Fourth Quarter
W: James Jones 34 pass from Sean Patrick Keegan (Marshall Hoover kick), 3:42
W: TJ Roberts 31 pass from Sean Patrick Keegan (Marshall Hoover kick), 2:27
Box: Parkway West 31, Hazelwood East 12
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|0
|12
|0
|0
|12
|Parkway West
|7
|17
|7
|0
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|3-2
|2-0
|170/34
|115/23
|Parkway West
|3-2
|1-1
|163/33
|106/21
First Quarter
P: Mason Beno 8 pass from Gannon Snyder (Kyle Parini kick), 8:28
Second Quarter
H: Jeremiah Dorsey 9 pass from Mekhi Holmes (kick failed), 8:38
P: Tyree Simms 10 run (Kyle Parini kick), 3:53
P: Kyle Parini 22 FG, 0:30
H: Valonz Powell 100 kickoff return (run failed), 0:16
P: Trey Bell 58 pass from Gannon Snyder (Kyle Parini kick), 0:01
Third Quarter
P: Ja'Marion Wayne 3 run (Kyle Parini kick), 6:03
Box: Hillsboro 47, De Soto 0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hillsboro
|14
|20
|13
|0
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|0-5
|0-4
|22/4
|231/46
|Hillsboro
|6-1
|4-0
|266/53
|78/16
First Quarter
H: Austin Romaine 3 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 8:22
H: Tyler Watson 48 pass from Griffin Ray (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 5:20
Second Quarter
H: Griffin Ray 3 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 10:35
H: Cruz Valencia 66 punt return (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 5:37
H: Payton Brown interception (kick failed), 3:15
Third Quarter
H: Tyler Watson 11 pass from Griffin Ray (kick failed), 9:35
H: Austin Romaine 62 run (Nicholas Marchetti kick), 3:46
Box: Eureka 57, Pattonville 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Eureka
|7
|29
|14
|7
|57
|Pattonville
|0
|7
|7
|7
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|6-1
|2-1
|273/39
|132/19
|Pattonville
|3-4
|0-4
|124/18
|239/34
First Quarter
E: Kevin Emmanuel 3 run (Bryce Clark kick), 4:59
Second Quarter
E: Kevin Emmanuel 2 run (Carson Smith run), 10:19
E: Kevin Emmanuel 2 run (Bryce Clark kick), 6:59
E: Will Silvernail 11 pass from Carson Smith (Bryce Clark kick), 6:38
E: Rhemi Watson 49 run (Bryce Clark kick), 4:23
P: DeAndre Haron 98 kickoff return (Julia Blankenship kick), 4:08
Third Quarter
E: Aidan Fonke 37 pass from Carson Smith (Bryce Clark kick), 8:13
E: Kevion Pampkin 29 pass from Carson Smith (Bryce Clark kick), 3:36
P: Kameron Eleby 34 run (Julia Blankenship kick), 0:20
Fourth Quarter
P: Bryan Orta 16 blocked punt recovery (Julia Blankenship kick), 9:50
E: Casey Hays 5 run (Bryce Clark kick), 5:29
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 8, Parkway South 7
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|8
|0
|0
|8
|Parkway South
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-3
|2-1
|83/17
|154/31
|Parkway South
|1-4
|1-2
|52/10
|147/29
First Quarter
P: LaRon Eason 73 run (Drew Heimlich kick), 4:18
Second Quarter
N: Chase Viehland 2 run (Chase Viehland run), 11:30
Box: Duchesne 50, DuBourg 6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|30
|14
|6
|0
|50
|DuBourg
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|3-1
|1-0
|114/28
|56/14
|DuBourg
|0-3
|0-1
|6/2
|162/40
First Quarter
Dch: Jamond Mathis 1 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 11:00
Dch: Terrell Peete 14 interception (Trevor Saguto kick), 10:09
Dch: Amorion Oliphant 28 pass from Travion Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 7:00
Dch: Jamond Mathis 8 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 4:13
Dch: safety, 0:00
Second Quarter
Dch: Nathan DeGuentz 9 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 6:50
Dch: Rob Jones 52 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Trevor Saguto kick), 0:05
Third Quarter
Dch: Denereio Jarriett 8 run (kick failed), 1:40
Fourth Quarter
DuB: A'Shaunn Pickens 43 pass from Mohamed Diallo (run failed), 7:58
“It’s a real humbling experience,” Kpeya said. “I just want to settle in the moment and appreciate everything we did as a team. Over the years, too. I think we’ve been a good team all four years, but this year we’re locked in on playing to the best of our ability today.”
It was the first time in Kpeya’s four years the Dragons beat the Lions, and the score was not indicative of just how overmatched the Lions were.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, St. Mary’s (5-1 overall, 3-0 AAA Division I) smothered Ritter. The Lions spent nearly the entire game playing offense and defense on their own side of the field. Ritter didn’t break past midfield until the final play of the first half and for two plays late in the third quarter. The Lions never got close to the end zone.
“That’s where we had the most returners, on defense,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “We expected them to do this. They’re hungry, they play fast and physical and I’m not shocked at anything we do on that side of the ball.”
The No. 4 small school, Ritter (3-4, 2-1) struggled to find any consistency on offense. The Lions played three different quarterbacks as senior Pernell Beasley, sophomore Antwon McKay and senior Alonzo Smith all took turns under center with limited success.
Beasley completed 6 of 8 passes for 50 yards. McKay hit on four passes for 8 yards and Smith misfired on his two pass attempts but did rush for 19 yards on a fake punt to give the Lions one of their few first downs.
“That’s a piece we’ve been struggling with as far as inconsistency at the position,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said. “We have to get better, we have to work and we’ll go from there.”
As the offense sputtered Ritter’s defense was consistently dealing with a short field. Trying to wrangle St. Mary’s offense is a challenge when it has to go a long distance. Giving the Dragons any advantage is less than ideal.
“The first half we played on their half of the field and we could not get things going offensively and it puts the defense in a bad spot against a high-powered offense like them,” Spain said. “The thing is, I don’t mind you scoring, but I’d rather you work for your touchdowns.”
St. Mary’s didn’t have to do much to score its first. After holding Ritter to 1 yard on its first drive, Smith stepped back to punt only to find himself mobbed right as he received the snap. He was dropped at the Lions’ 12-yard-line.
Two plays later junior running back Jamal Roberts scored a 4-yard touchdown and less than two minutes into the first quarter the Dragons were on the board.
St. Mary’s next possession started on its side of the field as Smith got off a good punt and Ritter covered the Dragons' electric Kevin Coleman Jr., a five-star wide receiver recruit and Missouri’s top-rated senior prospect.
The first play from scrimmage, however, was a different story. Senior quarterback Caron Spann found Coleman deep for a 39-yard pickup. Six plays later Kpeya scored a 1-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 5 minutes and 18 seconds to play in the first.
On the next to last play of that drive, Spann handed the ball off to Roberts, who was immediately greeted by a Ritter defender who thought he had the tackle. Only Roberts shed the tackle, then the next and another and then another as he battled through the heart of the Ritter defense for the toughest 1-yard run of the day. It was only 1 yard, but Roberts exemplified the mindset the Dragons have adopted this season.
“We saw their heart was gone so why not take it?” Coleman said. “When an opponent gives up keep your foot on their neck.”
The Dragons were relentless. Senior receiver Cyril Ikeh scored a 23-yard touchdown moments into the second quarter. Coleman beat a double team to haul in a 34-yard touchdown pass as St. Mary’s took a 28-0 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same as Coleman caught a short pass on the right side then quickly worked his way across the middle of the field on his way to a 32-yard touchdown. At one point about eight Ritter defenders had an opportunity to get their hands on him only to watch him escape on his way to the end zone. On the afternoon Coleman caught seven passes for 134 yards and scored three touchdowns.
“I had an OK game,” Coleman said. “I had to make them miss. You can’t arm tackle me. My mindset is to score every time I touch the ball.”
Spann completed 11 of 16 passes for 205 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once. Coleman’s second touchdown of the afternoon started the mercy-rule running clock in the second half.
Things were chippy at times between the rivals as members of both teams had to be separated on their way off the field at halftime. One player from each team was ejected in the second half on back-to-back plays after the officials called them for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties due to throwing a punch.
On the afternoon Ritter was flagged 16 penalties, several of which were false starts as the quarterback used a hard count to try and draw off the defense.
“We’re a young team, those are things we have to work on,” Spain said. “No excuses, we have to get better.”