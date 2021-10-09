St. Mary's smothers Cardinal Ritter from start to finish

Achille Kpeya Jr. wanted to take it all in Saturday afternoon.

A senior linebacker and running back for the St. Mary’s football team, Kpeya has been a varsity stalwart since he was a freshman. The moment after the Dragons’ 42-0 win over Cardinal Ritter was four years in the making, and he was going to savor it as long as he could.

“It’s a real humbling experience,” Kpeya said. “I just want to settle in the moment and appreciate everything we did as a team. Over the years, too. I think we’ve been a good team all four years, but this year we’re locked in on playing to the best of our ability today.”

It was the first time in Kpeya’s four years the Dragons beat the Lions, and the score was not indicative of just how overmatched the Lions were.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, St. Mary’s (5-1 overall, 3-0 AAA Division I) smothered Ritter. The Lions spent nearly the entire game playing offense and defense on their own side of the field. Ritter didn’t break past midfield until the final play of the first half and for two plays late in the third quarter. The Lions never got close to the end zone.