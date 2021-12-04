St. Mary's storms to most lopsided title game victory in state history

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Achille Kpeya Jr. delivered the final blow.
It was only fitting.
A four-year varsity starter at linebacker for the St. Mary’s football team, Kpeya held down the middle of the Dragons defense his entire career.
In his final high school game, Kpeya and St. Mary’s put on a virtuoso performance in a 56-0 win over St. Pius X–Kansas City in the Class 3 state championship game Saturday at Faurot Field.
“I’m just proud of everything we’ve accomplished over the four years and especially this year,” Kpeya said.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, the top-ranked team in the Missouri Media’s Class 3 poll, St. Mary’s (12-1) won its first state title in its championship game debut.
And what a debut it was.
The 56-point margin of victory is the most ever in a state championship game, eclipsing Blair Oaks’ 54-0 win over Lathrop in the 2018 Class 2 finale.
St. Mary’s defense, often a second thought to the team's brilliant and talented show-stopping offense, smothered St. Pius at every turn. On one drive the Warriors ran three plays and lost 17 yards. For the game St. Pius rushed for negative 5 yards on 22 attempts. The Warriors managed 114 yards of total offense.
For comparison, their seven punts went for a total of 214 yards.
Kpeya had two of the Dragons’ three sacks and two of their nine tackles for loss. It was as thorough as any defensive effort St. Mary’s had in its three shutouts this season and it came in the biggest game of the season, if not school history.
“With this group of guys I knew the moment wouldn't affect them. We played a good schedule to have a lot of big games,” St. Mary’s second-year coach Ken Turner said. “They understand that it’s not the moment, it’s the game.”
St. Pius (12-2) got a taste of what it was in for in the first five minutes. St. Mary’s won the coin toss and elected to receive. The Dragons needed four plays and 93 seconds to go 75 yards. Senior quarterback Caron Spann hit senior receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. in the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown with 10 minutes and 27 seconds on the clock in the first quarter.
On its ensuing possession, St. Pius took over on its own 43-yard line and senior quarterback Jack Mosh caught the Dragons by surprise as he pulled the ball from the running back on the option and broke off a 17-yard run.
Over the next three plays the Warriors lost a total of 9 yards. St. Mary’s junior defensive end Gabriel Booker sacked Mosh for an 11-yard loss on third-and-8 at the St. Mary’s 38. The Warriors punted after running four plays and holding the ball for just more than two minutes.
“They don’t have a weak spot,” St. Pius coach Anthony Simone said. “They’re just strong across the board at every position. It naturally makes it tough to defend. They came out and executed today. They are the real deal when it comes to football teams.”
The Dragons began their next drive at their own 16 and took their time driving down the field. This time they needed nine plays as Spann scampered 23 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 4:35 to play in the first.
It was the most plays St. Mary's ran on a scoring drive as Spann was given ample time by his offensive line to make his reads and deliver the ball. Spann was in total control as he completed 6 of 10 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns. He did not take a sack.
Even when the St. Pius defense managed to cover the Dragons’ multitude of playmakers, it couldn’t account for Spann who displayed his deft running ability on his first touchdown run with a nifty cutback. He showed the full arsenal on a wild scramble that saw him roll to his left, roll back to his right then finally tuck the ball and run back to the left side where a wall of blockers were waiting to escort him into the end zone. Officially it was a 28-yard run but it could have easily been twice that as he juked and moved around five different defenders that had him within arm’s reach. He rushed for 71 yards on four carries.
“I have no clue how long it was, I was tired after the run,” Spann said with a laugh. “I knew my guys would get me there. We can’t do nothing without our O-line. It starts up front. If we’re not sound then we can’t move the ball. I had to trust and believe in my guys.”
Spann’s run was the most memorable offensive play but nobody brought the electricity like Coleman. The five-star recruit and standout wideout was simply marvelous as he caught two passes and turned them into 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 71-yard catch and run for his second score put the Dragons up 42-0 with 21 seconds to play in the second quarter. It was the only play of drive.
Junior wide receiver and defensive back Donovan McIntosh made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. He hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline early in the second quarter for his only reception of the game.
He then intercepted Mosh and turned it into a 28-yard touchdown return to make it 35-0 with 2:40 in the first half. It was his first pick-6 of the season.
“All year I’ve been waiting for it to come,” McIntosh said. “I knew one game it was going to happen. I’ve been patient and it happened in a big game.”
With the 35-point mercy-rule running clock in effect to start the second half, the Dragons continued to dominate. Senior cornerback and running back DeShawn Fuller punched in a 6-yard touchdown to make it 49-0 with 4:22 in the third. Another Dragon that has grown up on the varsity, Fuller was holding back tears of joy as he talked about the journey the program started when he arrived as a freshman.
“I’ve seen St. Mary’s go from a losing program to what it is now,” Fuller said. “It kind of makes me emotional, this is a dream come true. I’m extremely proud for sure.”
Kpeya finished things off with a 5-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter to give St. Mary’s the largest margin of victory in state history. It wasn’t just that the Dragons were state champions, they dominated their title game like none before.
“It was amazing. It was overwhelming,” Kpeya said. “To execute the way we did, we played as hard as we could no matter the circumstance, we didn’t care about the crowd. All we cared about was making a statement and that statement was we’re the best in the state. That’s what we did.”