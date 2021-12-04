St. Mary's storms to most lopsided title game victory in state history

“I have no clue how long it was, I was tired after the run,” Spann said with a laugh. “I knew my guys would get me there. We can’t do nothing without our O-line. It starts up front. If we’re not sound then we can’t move the ball. I had to trust and believe in my guys.”

Spann’s run was the most memorable offensive play but nobody brought the electricity like Coleman. The five-star recruit and standout wideout was simply marvelous as he caught two passes and turned them into 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 71-yard catch and run for his second score put the Dragons up 42-0 with 21 seconds to play in the second quarter. It was the only play of drive.

Junior wide receiver and defensive back Donovan McIntosh made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. He hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline early in the second quarter for his only reception of the game.

He then intercepted Mosh and turned it into a 28-yard touchdown return to make it 35-0 with 2:40 in the first half. It was his first pick-6 of the season.

“All year I’ve been waiting for it to come,” McIntosh said. “I knew one game it was going to happen. I’ve been patient and it happened in a big game.”