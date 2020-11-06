St. Mary's uses dominating start to roll past Valle Catholic, into Class 3 district final

Fuller ended the six-TD blitz over a span of 21:15 with a 2-yard run for a 42-13 cushion.

Turner was overjoyed by the way his team scored a defensive touchdown and a special teams TD in the opening quarter.

The Dragons led 21-0 after running just one play from scrimmage.

"Special teams is a big part and defensive scores are great," Turner said. "We got them both right at the start."

Junior quarterback Caron Spann hit on six of seven passes for 148 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Zyon Gayfield rambled for 115 yards on nine attempts.

Fuller added 93 yards on eight carries.

"We're all starting to hit our stride," Turner said. "This is just our fifth game. We're starting to get into a groove — especially offensively."

Valle rallied for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to climb to within 28-13.

But this one belonged to the Dragons from the opening whistle.

The setback was a tough one for Valle, which moved up two classes to meet a team that reached the semifinal round of Class 4 last season.