St. Mary's uses dominating start to roll past Valle Catholic, into Class 3 district final

STE. GENEVIEVE — Ken Turner was hoping for a cake.
Instead, the St. Mary's football coach had to settle Friday night for a heavy duty water bath on his 50th birthday — and a near-perfect performance from his team.
The Dragons scored six first-half touchdowns on the way to an impressive 55-22 win over Valle Catholic in a Class 3 District 1 semifinal.
St. Mary's (4-1) advanced to play at Kennett (10-0) in the district final next week.
Turner was drenched from head to toe after the contest by his enthusiastic players.
Yet he didn't mind.
"I still wanted a cake," he said. "But this will do."
Actually, Turner's players have a surprise gift coming up in practice Monday.
"He'll like it," Dragons junior running back/defensive back De'Shawn Fuller said.
Fuller gave his first-year coach a pretty good gift Friday. He picked off a pass from quarterback Chase Fallert on the sixth play of the game and then rambled 31 yards for a score on his team's first play from scrimmage to kick-start a three-touchdown blitz in the opening 7 minutes, 24 seconds.
The 5-foot-10 Fuller said the interception was the result of some nifty advance scouting by the Dragons' coaching staff.
"I knew exactly where they were going on the play," Fuller said.
St. Mary's put its stamp on the contest just more than two minutes later. Sophomore defensive back Kaliel Boyd jumped a route and rambled 17 yards with a pick-six for a 14-0 cushion.
St. Mary's junior wideout Kevin Coleman, an NCAA Division I prospect, added a 71-yard punt return to the early salvo. He outran a trio of tacklers before turning on the after-burners.
"The blocks were there, it wasn't all me," Coleman said.
The outburst came against tradition-rich Valle Catholic, which has won 15 state crowns, including six the last 10 years. The defending Class 1 champs were bumped up a pair of classes by the Missouri State High School Activities Association because of their consistent success.
Considered Missouri high school football royalty, the Ste. Genevieve-based school won 51 successive games from 2012-2016.
The Warriors (9-1) came into the contest averaging 51.7 points per contest. The Dragons almost equaled that total in the first half.
"We knew that when they win 15 titles, you've got to get out on them and make sure they don't get anything started," Fuller said. "That's what we did."
Coleman's scintillating punt return pushed the lead to 21-0 before the wild crowd at Father John Dempsey Field could settle into its seats.
Fuller ended the six-TD blitz over a span of 21:15 with a 2-yard run for a 42-13 cushion.
Turner was overjoyed by the way his team scored a defensive touchdown and a special teams TD in the opening quarter.
The Dragons led 21-0 after running just one play from scrimmage.
"Special teams is a big part and defensive scores are great," Turner said. "We got them both right at the start."
Junior quarterback Caron Spann hit on six of seven passes for 148 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Zyon Gayfield rambled for 115 yards on nine attempts.
Fuller added 93 yards on eight carries.
"We're all starting to hit our stride," Turner said. "This is just our fifth game. We're starting to get into a groove — especially offensively."
Valle rallied for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to climb to within 28-13.
But this one belonged to the Dragons from the opening whistle.
The setback was a tough one for Valle, which moved up two classes to meet a team that reached the semifinal round of Class 4 last season.
"It is what it is," veteran Valle coach Judd Naeger said of the MSHSAA mandated class hike. "I don't want to get into it. They were the better team tonight in almost every aspect of the game."
St. Marys vs Valle Catholic football playoff game
