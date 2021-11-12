St. Mary's vanquishes Valle in district final with mercy-rule running clock

Judd Naeger knows good football when he sees it.
The longtime Valle Catholic coach with 10 state championships on his resume, Naeger could only marvel at the way St. Mary’s fully and completely dominated its matchup with his Warriors on its way to a 55-7 victory in the Class 3 District 2 championship game Friday night at Kresko-Miller Field on the campus of St. Mary’s.
“They’re really impressive with their size, speed and strength,” Naeger said. “They play really hard. I think that’s kind of something that doesn’t get mentioned enough. Everybody on the field plays hard for them and that’s a direct result of their coaches demanding it.”
The No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, the No. 1 team in the Class 3 Missouri Media poll and the district’s No. 1 seed, St. Mary’s (9-1) advanced to play Park Hills Central (10-1) in a quarterfinal next week.
It’s the second district championship for St. Mary’s in the last three seasons and the seventh in school history. The Dragons could have been going for three in a row but had to forfeit last year’s district final after a positive COVID-19 test the day of the game.
“Last year it was sad around this time,” junior receiver Chase Hendricks said. “This year we’re happy, we’re celebrating, we’re district champs baby.”
It wasn’t supposed to be this easy for St. Mary’s. Valle (10-1) was the No. 2 team in Class 3 and spent the regular season dominating its opponents by an average score of 54-11. The Warriors hadn’t scored fewer than 42 points all season.
The Dragons swallowed up the Warriors vaunted rushing attack that put up all those points.
"It's all credit to the defense," Hendricks said.
Valle junior running back Bryce Giesler rushed for six touchdowns and nearly 300 yards in last week’s win over Ste. Genevieve. St. Mary’s held him to 31 yards on 13 carries.
“Our whole mission was to shut down the run game,” senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. said. “Our job was to shut that down and get them off the field as much as we can and that’s what we accomplished.”
The Dragons’ defense forced a punt on Valle’s first possession and the offense immediately went to work. Senior quarterback Caron Spann hit Hendricks for a 9-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 with 8 minutes and 25 seconds to play in the first quarter.
The Warriors next series proved to be a turning point. Valle elected to go for it on fourth-and-inches at the Dragons’ 35. St. Mary’s made the stop to turn the ball over on downs.
On the next play Spann went deep to Hendricks, this time for a 65-yard touchdown strike to make it 14-0 with 4:47 in the first.
“That was a momentum builder. Once we got it rolling we couldn’t stop,” Kpeya said. “That fourth down stop was big for us.”
The Dragons rolled into halftime with a 28-7 lead after Spann hit Hendricks and found senior standout receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. for a 68-yard touchdown.
Valle’s lone score came with less than two minutes into the second quarter as senior running back Joshua Bieser tossed a halfback pass to Aiden Heberlie for a 30-yard touchdown on third-and-28.
St. Mary’s poured it on in the third quarter as Hendricks caught a 45-yard touchdown pass to cap the Dragons first possession. Coleman made a remarkable catch for his second touchdown as he leapt over the back of the defender, snagged the ball, landed on his feet and then scampered into the end zone for a 61-yard score that made it 41-7 with 6:01 to play in the third.
For the game Spann completed all 12 of his passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns despite a whipping wind that he routinely threw against on many of his long strikes.
“Growing up, playing (in conditions) like this, it was slight work,” Spann said. “It was nothing.”
Coleman caught four passes for 167 yards and two scores. Hendricks had five catches for 181 yards and four scores.
“He’s just as effective as me. He’s a dangerous young receiver,” Coleman said of Hendricks. “I’m just happy and proud my teammates came and showed out.”
Junior running back Jamal Roberts rushed for 59 yards on 10 carries and scored a dynamite 8-yard touchdown where he bowled over several defenders to reach pay dirt. Kpeya Jr. punched in a 7-yard score two minutes into the fourth quarter.
“Either you put people in the box to take away the run or we feel like we can throw it over the top of you,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “We took what they gave us.”
Naeger figured the Dragons would throw the ball despite the strong wind. But knowing what’s coming and stopping what’s coming are two different things. The Warriors had no answers for the Dragons.
“It’s not much fun (defending St. Mary’s passing game),” Naeger said. “There’s nothing you can do at practice to cover a 60-yard post route that's going to a guy that might be going to Alabama or Oregon. You have to tip your hat to them and understand they’re a really good high school football team.”