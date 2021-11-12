St. Mary's vanquishes Valle in district final with mercy-rule running clock

It wasn’t supposed to be this easy for St. Mary’s. Valle (10-1) was the No. 2 team in Class 3 and spent the regular season dominating its opponents by an average score of 54-11. The Warriors hadn’t scored fewer than 42 points all season.

The Dragons swallowed up the Warriors vaunted rushing attack that put up all those points.

"It's all credit to the defense," Hendricks said.

Valle junior running back Bryce Giesler rushed for six touchdowns and nearly 300 yards in last week’s win over Ste. Genevieve. St. Mary’s held him to 31 yards on 13 carries.

“Our whole mission was to shut down the run game,” senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. said. “Our job was to shut that down and get them off the field as much as we can and that’s what we accomplished.”

The Dragons’ defense forced a punt on Valle’s first possession and the offense immediately went to work. Senior quarterback Caron Spann hit Hendricks for a 9-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 with 8 minutes and 25 seconds to play in the first quarter.

The Warriors next series proved to be a turning point. Valle elected to go for it on fourth-and-inches at the Dragons’ 35. St. Mary’s made the stop to turn the ball over on downs.