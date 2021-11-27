St. Pius X-KC uses late touchdown to stun Cardinal Ritter in Class 3 semifinals

Lions coach Brennan Spain thought there should have been a penalty on St. Pius X’s winning play because four offensive linemen were illegally downfield.

“I’ve been a part of football since I was about 7 years old. I’m 37 now, so you’re talking about 30 years as a player and a coach,” Spain said. “I witnessed things that were unbelievable today down the stretch. There were some amazing calls that kind of flipped the outcome to the verdict in this game.

“Hats off to St. Pius for advancing. But it was unbelievable what I was a part of at the other end of the spectrum — what I witnessed today. We had a fourth-down stop. We looked at it several times on film in (the locker room). There were four linemen downfield. I have six or seven seniors who had their season ended not according to plan. It’s saddening.”

Spain also was disappointed there wasn’t a roughing-the-kicker call against the Warriors on a second-half punt that would have given Cardinal Ritter a first down. A facemask penalty on St. Pius X’s final possession, said Spain, also was questionable. It gave the Warriors a first down on their 47, and a 30-yard run by Mosh set up the deciding touchdown.