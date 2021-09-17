St. Pius X stuns Jefferson with game-winning TD on final play of rivalry game

“I was honestly thinking about running,” Smith said. “Then I saw one-on-one coverage on Dabrien and I saw he had a size matchup (advantage). I threw it up. I thought I would throw it as deep as I can and he was going to run under it or we were going to lose. He ran under it.”

Moss had no interest in the latter possibility.

“I haven’t had a catch like that since eighth grade,” Moss said. “It was really exciting. I saw (Smith) throw it up and I was like, ‘I’ve got to go get this. And don’t drop it. It’s just a game.’ We didn’t have any time left. I had to get it into the end zone. It was do or die.”

Blue Jays players and fans were in stunned disbelief after Moss’ touchdown put St. Pius (3-1, 2-0) on top 23-20, followed by a meaningless PAT. Just moments earlier, they were ready to have a celebration of their own after a win over their rival.

Blue Jays coach Alex Rouggly ached for his kids but was pragmatic about the dramatic change of fortune in the final seconds.

“It’s tough,” Rouggly said. “This is a life lesson. Sometimes you do everything you can to put yourself in a position to be successful and it still doesn’t go your way. Our kids have got to learn from this. We’ve got to grow as a team and as a program from this.”