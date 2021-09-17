St. Pius X stuns Jefferson with game-winning TD on final play of rivalry game

CRYSTAL CITY — The St. Pius X Lancers were on life support Friday. A few seconds later, they were in full-fledged party mode.
Senior quarterback Collin Smith hit junior Dabrein Moss with a 61-yard touchdown pass as time expired, giving the Lancers a heartstopping 24-20 victory over Jefferson in an Interstate 55 Conference football game for the ages.
Trailing 23-17, St. Pius faced a third-and-10 from its 39-yard line. Smith rolled left, Moss put a move on the defender to get space, then hauled in Smith’s pass and raced untouched into the end zone.
“We threw a 5-yard out earlier on that drive, and Dabrein dropped it,” Smith said. “I know Dabrein. He’s a basketball player. He has a, ‘You get me, I get you,’ kind of mentality. I thought, ‘If I’m going to throw it up to anyone, it’s the guy who’s heated right now. And he made a play.
“I’m still trying to process this. It’s amazing.”
Jefferson, ranked No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, took a 20-17 lead on a 28-yard field goal by senior Will Breeze with 48.8 seconds to play.
The Lancers’ final drive opened on their 21, but five plays later, they were only at the 39 with eight seconds to play. After a timeout, Smith and Moss hooked up on a play that neither will forget for the rest of their lives.
“I was honestly thinking about running,” Smith said. “Then I saw one-on-one coverage on Dabrien and I saw he had a size matchup (advantage). I threw it up. I thought I would throw it as deep as I can and he was going to run under it or we were going to lose. He ran under it.”
Moss had no interest in the latter possibility.
“I haven’t had a catch like that since eighth grade,” Moss said. “It was really exciting. I saw (Smith) throw it up and I was like, ‘I’ve got to go get this. And don’t drop it. It’s just a game.’ We didn’t have any time left. I had to get it into the end zone. It was do or die.”
Blue Jays players and fans were in stunned disbelief after Moss’ touchdown put St. Pius (3-1, 2-0) on top 23-20, followed by a meaningless PAT. Just moments earlier, they were ready to have a celebration of their own after a win over their rival.
Blue Jays coach Alex Rouggly ached for his kids but was pragmatic about the dramatic change of fortune in the final seconds.
“It’s tough,” Rouggly said. “This is a life lesson. Sometimes you do everything you can to put yourself in a position to be successful and it still doesn’t go your way. Our kids have got to learn from this. We’ve got to grow as a team and as a program from this.”
Rouggly put five defenders 30 yards off the line of scrimmage. His instructions were to not let any Lancers players, particularly one with the ball, get behind them.
“We did that for that exact play not to happen,” Rouggly said. “And it did. … Somehow (Moss) got behind us a little bit. Our corner was trying to be aggressive on it. We told them to try to be passive. If they completed (the pass), it was all right because the game was going to be over.
“It is heartbreaking for our kids. We’ve got to bounce back and focus on Bayless next week. Hats off to (St. Pius) and a credit to their quarterback. He rolled out and threw a good football. (Moss) made a great play and was able to score a touchdown.”
Jefferson (3-1, 1-1) called a timeout before the final play. St. Pius coach Dan Oliver huddled with his offense and tried to be optimistic.
Oliver had made one move when the drive began, bringing the 6-foot-1 Moss into the game instead of 5-9 senior Kyle Smith.
“Sometimes (as a defense) when you spread out like that, you can create lanes,” Oliver said. “I think that’s kind of what happened. Dabrein slipped open and Collin hit him. Kyle was probably mad at me because I switched Kyle and Dabrien right there at the end when we went to our two-minute offense. Dabrein is a little taller. It was a roll-the-dice kind of deal and I went with that.”
The Lancers led 7-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run by senior Nate Ruble with 3:03 to play in the first quarter. A 28-yard field goal by Breeze brought the Blue Jays within 7-3 with 11:49 left in the second quarter. Ruble’s 3-yard touchdown run and Smith’s 2-point conversion pass to Moss made it 15-3 with 2:15 remaining in the second quarter.
Junior Dylan Travica countered with a 4-yard scoring run in the final minute of the first half, drawing Jefferson within 15-10. St. Pius recorded a safety to make it 17-10 with 8:02 left in the third quarter.
The Blue Jays, however, gained momentum with a 14-play, 99-yard drive that was culminated by Travica’s 3-yard touchdown run that made it 17-all with 10:17 remaining in the game.
After St. Pius turned the ball over on downs, Jefferson drove from its 45-yard line to the Lancers’ 11, setting up Breeze’s second 28-yard field goal that staked it to its short-lived lead.
"Even when I have to take medicine for my memory, I may remember this one," Oliver said.