Starkey steps in to lead new era of Vianney football

KIRKWOOD — Christopher Starkey is back in black.

And gold.

Monday marked the first day fall sports could begin official preseason practices in Missouri and Illinois. The first day football games will be played in the area is August 26.

Starkey was right at home as he directed the Vianney football team this way and that Monday afternoon as the Golden Griffins hustled onto Don Heeb Field to get in some work as clouds covered the area and threatened another downpour.

A 2009 graduate, Starkey was hired in March to resurrect Vianney's football program. Starkey was positively delighted to return to the place he credits with helping make him the man he is today.

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on it and it’s a unique thing. I had some successful times here as a player. I was a captain as a senior,” Starkey said. “There’s a lot of people that get to do this, but I’m not sure everybody’s alma mater is as special to them as mine is to me. It really saved my life and Vianney is a real special place. I’m blessed to be back.”

Starkey spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Holbrook High in Holbrook, Arizona. It was tough sledding for Starkey as he became the fifth head coach in five years for the program. The community was diverse as more than 65 percent of the student body are part of the Navajo Nation and lived on the nearby reservation.

With some time, love, commitment and creativity, Starkey and his staff turned the Roadrunners from downtrodden to respectable. In his first season as coach Holbrook went 0-10. Last year it finished 7-3 and got off to a 5-1 start, the best record for the Roadrunners in four decades. Having built such strong relationships with the team and in the community, Starkey doesn’t know if he’d have left for any job other than Vianney.

“If this would have come next year it would have been a no-brainer. But I had to really sit and talk to my family about it and figure if this was best,” Starkey said. “I had invested a lot of time in those kids at Holbrook. They had not had people who believed or counted on them in the past. I wanted to be that guy and I was for three years. It was hard to leave.”

Starkey’s experience at Holbrook should prove helpful as he begins the process of reshaping the Golden Griffins. He takes over at Vianney following the dismissal of Chad Masters. The Golden Griffins went 3-23 during Master’s tenure, which began in prior to the 2019 season and included a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. When Vianney captured its second Class 5 title in three seasons in 2018 under then-coach Paul Day, it won four playoff games that year. It has won three total games since.

Starkey’s first step with his staff was to begin relaying the foundation for the program one day at a time. It was a complete revamping of the program.

“We’ve got to do things a certain way we want it done and in order to do that we have to start from scratch,” Starkey said. “We had to break everything down in the summer as far as what our routines look like, what does our discipline look like.”

One of the harshest realities of a rebuilding football program is the current class of seniors will have the opportunity to help build that foundation but won’t be around to be a part of it on the field. Football can be cruel that way. However, this year’s seniors understand their mission and they’re trying to enjoy their time as much as they can.

“We talked to Coach and we know we’re not going to be able to see some of the things that are going to develop over the years,” senior linebacker and athlete Jack Burke said. “But it’s important for us to know that we were able to build this up for the first year of the new era of Vianney Griffins.”

Vianney went 1-9 last season. It takes a certain type of individual to live through that, pay their offseason dues and show up excited to see what’s next. But that’s exactly who senior linebacker and receiver Kel Battle is and he’s surrounded by guys just like him.

“The first week and the first day, it’s fun,” Battle said. “It’s exciting to be here. It’s good to be back in football especially with Coach Starkey and all the excitement he brings to practice. Everyone wants to be here today. It’s kind of like Christmas almost.”

Everyone is excited now that the weather is warm, games are weeks away and the heart of the rugged Metro Catholic Conference is still in the offing. The biggest test will be how the Golden Griffins respond to the adversity they’re going to face. Starkey believes they’ll find their way because he’s going to do everything he possibly can to help them on their journey.