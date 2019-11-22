O'FALLON, Mo. — Homer's Ulysses battled gods, goddesses, monsters and catastrophes on his epic quest home to Ithaca.
Fort Zumwalt West's Ulysses won't see Zeus or Poseidon, but Isaiah Davis and Zach Westmoreland sure look the part on film.
A senior middle linebacker for the Fort Zumwalt West football team, Ulysses Ross IV has the unenviable task of leading the Jaguars defense into its Class 6 semifinal against a Joplin offense that spent the past three months lighting up whatever poor soul tried to stop it.
It's the second semifinal appearance for Fort Zumwalt West (10-2) and first since 2010. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Zumwalt West's Dave Hoekel Stadium.
Davis is a combination of elite power and speed. The 6-foot and 228-pound senior running back has rushed for 1,992 yards and 39 touchdowns. Westmoreland is lethal in open space. A 6-foot-2 and 200-pound receiver, he's caught 79 passes for 1,306 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
The No. 3 team in the Missouri Media's Class 6 poll, Joplin (12-0) averages 50 points per game. It has found its stride in the postseason as it dropped 68 points on Jefferson City then followed with 69 points against Kirkwood in the first two rounds of the district tournament. The Eagles matched their season-low output in their 35-7 win over Marquette last week to win back-to-back district championships for the first time in school history.
“They present every type of challenge a defense can hope to face,” Fort Zumwalt West coach Ben Pike said.
No one knows it better than Ross. A 6-foot and 225-pound wrecking ball, Ross is a three-year varsity starter and captain. He leads the Jaguars with 133 tackles and nine sacks. It's Ross, 17, who gets the Jaguars into their coverages and calls out who's supposed to be where.
Ross eats hours of opposing game tape to prepare himself and his team each week. During the heat of the game, he finds comfort in the familiarity film provides.
“For me, watching film, it kind of gets me ready for the game. It helps me read plays,” Ross said. “I'm looking at every position. I watch plays over to see what they're doing at what spots so I can get my guys in those spots to make the play.”
Film study is a big part of the preparation but talent and toughness sure doesn't hurt. Ross is a natural athlete. When not leading the defense, he steps in at fullback to help clear a path for senior running back James Strauss, who's rushed for 1,084 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Ross wrestles in the winter and was a state qualifier as a junior. He competes on the track and field team in the spring where he runs in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and throws the javelin. He high jumped as a freshman and set a school record with his vertical leap as a sophomore.
He's played football for about 10 years and his combination of instinct and athleticism make him indispensable for Fort Zumwalt West.
“I know he covers a lot of things up whether it's a missed tackle or a missed fit. He's able to get there and make the play,” Pike said. “It's a luxury to have a guy that's that instinctual and makes it easier in the run game. I trust him to be in the right spot.”
If Ross's resume reads like the ultimate jock, you should hear him play Canon in D major. A violinist since third grade, Ross followed in the family tradition. He has, however, stuck with it longer than his siblings. Playing the violin stirs something inside Ross that he doesn't get anywhere else.
“I like playing music and creating things with my hands. I like the sounds,” Ross said. “Not a lot of people can see me playing.”
Count Pike among those that was taken by surprise when he first learned one of his standout middle linebacker's passions is the violin.
“He's my renaissance man. You don't see that combination much,” Pike said with a smile. “He's a snot bubbler. He's a middle linebacker, he hits people and in school he's playing the violin. He's a kid that's very involved and he's a smart kid. I haven't figured out what I'm going to do without him next year.”
Pike's plan is to keep Ross around as long as he can. That means finding a way to overcome the monumental challenge that is Joplin. The Jaguars will be at home for the fourth consecutive week which has doubled their number of home games this season. Fort Zumwalt West's students and fans have given the Jaguars a home-field advantage at Hoekel Stadium.
“We don't need (home field) for us to play our game but we love the energy and the fans coming out to support,” Ross said.
Fort Zumwalt West wants to use its offense to play defense. The longer the Jaguars have the ball, there are fewer chances for the Eagles' offense to detonate. Turnovers will be another key. As Pike combed through the game film, he saw good teams lose the ball and pay a heavy price.
“We can't turn the ball over,” Pike said. “They turn those into points.”
But Pike knows keeping Joplin off the scoreboard is not a realistic goal to ask of his defense. Instead, the Jaguars have to accept the Eagles are going to make plays. It's how they react that will tell the tale.
“We have to be able to bounce back,” Pike said. “They're going to score points. We have to be able to shake those off, come back and make the next play.”
Fort Zumwalt West faces an epic challenge. No one outside of their own locker room expected the Jaguars to be here. But here they are with their own Ulysses leading them into battle. They're not the biggest, fastest or strongest team but the Jaguars play together and they play for their captain.
“We just have a squad of really hard ball players,” Ross said. “We have to stick to our game, play hard, play downhill and play fast. We play real simple football. It's hard nosed.”