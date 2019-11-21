CREVE COEUR — Hutson Lillibridge harbors no illusions of grandeur.
Playing on the offensive line took that away long ago.
A junior left guard for the De Smet football team, Lillibridge is content to collect pancake blocks and clear holes for the trio of talented running backs that have been the engine of the Spartans offense this season.
“I can't score so having those guys score I get the dopamine rush,” Lillibridge said. “I lose it. It's great. That's all we (offensive linemen) got.”
De Smet's offensive line has celebrated plenty this fall. Junior running backs Rico Barfield, Taj Butts and Darez Snider have combined to rush for 2,957 yards and score 44 touchdowns. They are the backbone of the offense and a significant reason why De Smet is playing in its first Class 6 semifinal since 2012.
The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, the No. 1 team in the Class 6 Missouri Media poll and the newly minted Metro Catholic Conference champion, De Smet (12-0) travels to No. 6 Raymore-Peculiar (10-2) for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday. The winner advances to the state championship game at 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Barfield, Butts and Snider draw much of the attention for their contributions, and deservedly so. But if the Spartans are going to achieve their ultimate goal of winning the program's second state championship, they can't solely rely on the running game. They will need balance.
They need Michael Wheeler.
A 6-foot-2 and 180-pound senior quarterback, Wheeler is in his first season as the starter. He made spot starts as a sophomore and junior while backing up Nate Martens, who matriculated to Northern Iowa this summer. The taste of varsity action earlier in his career gave Wheeler confidence when he was tasked with taking on a bigger role.
“It definitely helped me mature as a player and helped my decision making in seeing those defenses live,” Wheeler said.
Even earlier this season, Wheeler shared quarterback duties. He and senior AJ Fraser traded quarters on and off. It wasn't until the first district game against Pattonville on Nov. 1 that Wheeler was given the role full-time.
“He started a playoff game as a sophomore. He stepped in five or six games last year whether it was a half or a full game,” De Smet coach Robert Steeples said. “When we did put him in, there was no flinching. We were able to run our full playbook. He's pretty seasoned in his journey even though this is his first year as the full-time starter.”
Regardless of whether he was in for a half, a quarter or a series, Wheeler, 17, has been effective. This season he's completed 69 of 114 passes for 1,051 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He's thrown touchdown passes in eight consecutive games despite not attempting more than eight passes in five of those games.
That, he said, is a credit to the players catching what he's pitching.
“I got all the weapons I need. It's great to have those skill positions around me as well as these big guys up front,” Wheeler said. “They do their job really well. It makes my job easy.”
Senior receiver Jordan Johnson has verbally committed to Notre Dame. He's caught 24 passes for 503 yards and nine touchdowns. Juniors Jakailin Johnson and Ra'shod Smith-Harvey have combined for 49 receptions, 779 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Sometimes Wheeler hits them deep. Sometimes it's a short pass that goes long. As long as Wheeler can get them the ball, good things are in store.
“Those guys know he can drop dimes but also he trusts that if he gets it out quick to them they can make something happen,” Steeples said. “It's just doing it at the right time.”
There's no better time than right now. De Smet faces an unfamiliar foe in Raymore-Peculiar and have to do it on the road for the first time this postseason.
The Panthers have been on their own mission this season. Last Friday they tied the school record for wins which was set in 2006 when they beat Kirkwood for the Class 5 championship. Raymore-Peculiar is the last Kansas City-area team left standing in Class 6. CBC and Kirkwood have won the last three championships in the largest classification. The Panthers are bringing everything they've got and they're going to have plenty of support.
“It's going to be fun playing on the road and playing against a team we've never played before,” senior center Anthoine Shell said.
There will be unforeseen challenges for the Spartans on Saturday. That's just part of the deal when you take the field against the caliber of opponents that remain in the playoffs. But whatever happens on Saturday will pale in comparison to what De Smet's players, its seniors in particular, have overcome in their careers.
When the current seniors were freshmen, De Smet went 2-8. A year later it was 1-9. This season is a testament to how far the Spartans have come and the work they put in for this opportunity.
“While none of this will be a cake walk for them, the adversity won't be anything new,” Steeples said. “Traveling on the road, playing a team like Ray-Pec, there's a lot of opportunity for adversity. Hopefully what the journey has made us will show come Saturday.”
Wheeler is ready to show what he can do, too. Raymore-Peculiar, like all of De Smet's opponents, will try to limit the damage the running game inflicts. There are plays to be made in the passing game. Wheeler is confident he'll execute when called upon.
“I just try to step up and do my part,” Wheeler said. “I have just as much a part in this as Hutson and Antoine. I'm going to do my job when my number is called.”