Suburban XII, North division, 2019 football all-conference:
Offensive player of the year: QB Darius Coope sr., Hazelwood West
Defensive player of the year: LB Channing Purnell sr., Hazelwood East
Coaches of the year
Rory Seals, Hazelwood West
Howard Brown, McCluer
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Jaylen Gardner, sr., McCluer
RB Travon Springfield, sr., McCluer North
RB Kameron Cole, sr., McCluer
RB Armon Hill, so., Hazelwood East
WR Jai-lin Cunningham, sr., Hazelwood East
WR Drake Walker, sr., Riverview Gardens
WR Armani Turner, so., Hazelwood Central
ATH Angelo Butts, jr., McCluer North
OL Will Franks, sr., McCluer
OL Trevon Williams, sr., Hazelwood West
OL Kyle Long, jr., Hazelwood Central
OL Greg Dowdy, sr., McCluer North
OL Brandon Johnson, jr., Hazelwood Central
K Jayden Collins, jr., McCluer North
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Cedric Terrell, jr., McCluer North
DL David Robinson, sr., McCluer
DL Treavon Williams, sr., Hazelwood West
DL Marvin Gant, sr., Hazelwood Central
LB Kenneth Perry, sr., McCluer North
LB Tyreek Smith, jr., McCluer
LB Jarrell Cole, so., Hazelwood Central
LB DeMariun Hood, so., Hazelwood Central
DB Chris Robinson, jr., McCluer
DB Daniel Creighton, sr., Hazelwood Central
DB Eric Brown, so., Hazelwood Central
DB Chase Harris, sr., McCluer North
DB Jeremiah Dorsey, so., Hazelwood East
P Kayden Jackson, sr., Hazelwood Central
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Kayden Jackson, sr., Hazelwood Central
RB Jeremiah Johnson, jr., Hazelwood West
RB Joseph Fuller, sr., Hazelwood West
RB Nykel Day, jr., McCluer North
WR Carl Sharp, sr., Hazelwood Central
WR Kameron Gillespie, so., McCluer
WR Charles Johnson, sr., Hazelwood Central
ATH Demetrius Washington, sr., Riverview Gardens
OL Alex LeFlore, sr., Hazelwood West
OL Marvin Gant, sr., Hazelwood Central
OL Kenneth Drones, so., Riverview Gardens
OL Aaron Andrews, jr., McCluer
OL Jeremiah Smith, so., Hazelwood West
K Kevaun Davis, so., Hazelwood Central
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Torre McMiller, sr., McCluer
DL Demarco Moore, so., Hazelwood East
DL Charles David, sr., Hazelwood West
DL Bakale Harris, sr., McCluer North
LB Keon York, sr., McCluer North
LB Alisha Bland, jr., Hazelwood West
LB Jarrell Balwin, jr., Hazelwood East
LB Jarese Howard, fr., Riverview Gardens
DB Kristian Cross, sr., Hazelwood Central
DB Taylor Temple, sr., McCluer North
DB Kayden Jackson, sr., Hazelwood Central
DB Armon Hill, so., Hazelwood East
DB Maverick Reed, fr., McCluer North
P Brian Stiles, sr., Hazelwood West