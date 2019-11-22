Subscribe for 99¢

Suburban XII, North division, 2019 football all-conference:

Offensive player of the year: QB Darius Coope sr., Hazelwood West

Defensive player of the year: LB Channing Purnell sr., Hazelwood East

Coaches of the year

Rory Seals, Hazelwood West

Howard Brown, McCluer

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Jaylen Gardner, sr., McCluer

RB Travon Springfield, sr., McCluer North

RB Kameron Cole, sr., McCluer

RB Armon Hill, so., Hazelwood East

WR Jai-lin Cunningham, sr., Hazelwood East

WR Drake Walker, sr., Riverview Gardens

WR Armani Turner, so., Hazelwood Central

ATH Angelo Butts, jr., McCluer North

OL Will Franks, sr., McCluer

OL Trevon Williams, sr., Hazelwood West

OL Kyle Long, jr., Hazelwood Central

OL Greg Dowdy, sr., McCluer North

OL Brandon Johnson, jr., Hazelwood Central

K Jayden Collins, jr., McCluer North

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Cedric Terrell, jr., McCluer North

DL David Robinson, sr., McCluer

DL Treavon Williams, sr., Hazelwood West

DL Marvin Gant, sr., Hazelwood Central

LB Kenneth Perry, sr., McCluer North

LB Tyreek Smith, jr., McCluer

LB Jarrell Cole, so., Hazelwood Central

LB DeMariun Hood, so., Hazelwood Central

DB Chris Robinson, jr., McCluer

DB Daniel Creighton, sr., Hazelwood Central

DB Eric Brown, so., Hazelwood Central

DB Chase Harris, sr., McCluer North

DB Jeremiah Dorsey, so., Hazelwood East

P Kayden Jackson, sr., Hazelwood Central

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Kayden Jackson, sr., Hazelwood Central

RB Jeremiah Johnson, jr., Hazelwood West

RB Joseph Fuller, sr., Hazelwood West

RB Nykel Day, jr., McCluer North

WR Carl Sharp, sr., Hazelwood Central

WR Kameron Gillespie, so., McCluer

WR Charles Johnson, sr., Hazelwood Central

ATH Demetrius Washington, sr., Riverview Gardens

OL Alex LeFlore, sr., Hazelwood West

OL Marvin Gant, sr., Hazelwood Central

OL Kenneth Drones, so., Riverview Gardens

OL Aaron Andrews, jr., McCluer

OL Jeremiah Smith, so., Hazelwood West

K Kevaun Davis, so., Hazelwood Central

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Torre McMiller, sr., McCluer

DL Demarco Moore, so., Hazelwood East

DL Charles David, sr., Hazelwood West

DL Bakale Harris, sr., McCluer North

LB Keon York, sr., McCluer North

LB Alisha Bland, jr., Hazelwood West

LB Jarrell Balwin, jr., Hazelwood East

LB Jarese Howard, fr., Riverview Gardens

DB Kristian Cross, sr., Hazelwood Central

DB Taylor Temple, sr., McCluer North

DB Kayden Jackson, sr., Hazelwood Central

DB Armon Hill, so., Hazelwood East

DB Maverick Reed, fr., McCluer North

P Brian Stiles, sr., Hazelwood West

