Sullivan denies St. Clair's late two-point attempt, wins first district title since 2012

ST. CLAIR — Franky Erxleben’s mindset is simple.

Whenever the Sullivan High junior running back takes a handoff, he remembers to keep his legs churning before delivering a devastating blow to a would-be tackler. Then, it’s downhill.

Erxleben’s powerful running style was on display all night Friday, and the result was historic as Sullivan held on to beat St. Clair 14-13 in the Class 3 District 4 football championship on a blustery Friday night at St. Clair High.

“I’ve been dreaming of this my whole life," Erxleben said. "I just had to keep my feet moving and it led us to the win. Just keep my feet moving and run them over.

“It was just a fight to see who wanted it more. That’s all it was.”

He did plenty of that for the Eagles, who secured their first district championship since 2012. That season, ironically, the Eagles defeated St. Clair 32-17 for the Class 4 District 3 title.

Sullivan (10-2) will host St. Charles West (9-2) in a Class 3 state quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Nov. 18. St. Charles West beat Lutheran North 24-7 in the District 3 championship Friday.

On his way to helping the Eagles avenge a 27-14 loss to the Bulldogs on Sept. 16, Erxleben punished every defender in his path in the first half. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior consistently moved the pile after making contact with one, two and sometimes three or more St. Clair defenders.

Erxleben rushed for 55 yards on nine carries in the opening 24 minutes. Seven of those carries came in the first quarter. His most important runs came late in the frame. A 13-yard rush moved the Eagles inside the Bulldogs’ 18-yard line. Erxelben then ripped off a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the 9 for a first down at the 2.

Gabe Dace’s 2-yard quarterback keeper handed the Eagles a 6-0 lead with 11 minutes and 51 seconds left in the first half.

St. Clair, which finished 6-5, ran just three offensive plays in the first quarter and spent much of the first half trying to stop Sullivan’s menacing ground attack.

“We were out-manned size-wise,” St. Clair coach Brian Robbins said. “There were times on the defensive (side) most of the night where we didn’t have a kid out there weigh over 200 pounds.”

The Bulldogs had only 74 total yards of offense to show for, but they trailed 6-0 at the break. Sullivan, meanwhile, racked up 127 yards off offense — 118 of which came on the ground.

Operating with three running backs in the backfield all night, St. Clair finally found its groove offensively in the second half. Gabe Martinez capped the Bulldogs’ opening drive of the third quarter with an 18-yard touchdown run to bump his team ahead 7-6 with 6:47 remaining in the frame.

But the Eagles answered with another short run by Dace. This time, he ran it in from 1 yard out to give Sullivan a 14-7 edge with less than three minutes to go in the third.

Then, as the wind picked up, so did the chaos.

St. Clair didn’t have much of a passing game all night. The Bulldogs never shifted from their heavy formation of three backs. Yet they found success when it mattered most. Jordan Rodrigue’s final three passes of his high school career went for 16, 27 and 24 yards, respectively, that inched the Bulldogs inside the Eagles’ 25.

A few plays later, Rodrigue ripped off a 14-yard run to make it a 14-13 contest with just 18 seconds left. Decision time for the Bulldogs. It didn’t take long.

“We’re here to win,” Robbins said. “My kids wanted to go for two, so we went for two. It’s that simple.”

But senior Cameron Simcox was stuffed near the line of scrimmage, and the Sullivan sideline erupted in joy.

“They put together a great drive to score there and our defense has played phenomenal for us all year,” third-year Sullivan coach Eddie Haar said. “That was kind of a fitting way to get a district championship to stop them on the two-point conversion.”