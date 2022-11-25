Sullivan Eagles at Reeds Spring Wolves

On Sullivan: Advanced to first semifinal since 2008. … Has won nine games in a row including a thrilling 14-13 win at St. Clair in the district championship game. … Defense has been stout during the postseason as none of its four opponents have scored more than 13 points. … Senior quarterback Gabe Dace has passed for 1,243 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 661 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Franky Erxleben has rushed for 1,129 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. Senior tight end Sam Summers has 15 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns. As a team has made one extra point kick and scored 33 two-point conversions. … At linebacker Erxleben has made 108 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception. Senior Gavin Dace has made 81 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Colton Brendel has made 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.