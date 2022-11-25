Sullivan Eagles at Reeds Spring Wolves

What: Class 3 semifinal
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: Sullivan 11-2; Reeds Spring 10-2
Rankings: Reeds Spring, No. 10 Class 3 Missouri Media
Last week: Sullivan 24, St. Charles West 10; Reeds Spring 21, Boonville 7
Up next: Winner of Cardinal Ritter (12-0) and Pleasant Hill (11-1) at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Faurot Field in the state championship game
On Sullivan: Advanced to first semifinal since 2008. … Has won nine games in a row including a thrilling 14-13 win at St. Clair in the district championship game. … Defense has been stout during the postseason as none of its four opponents have scored more than 13 points. … Senior quarterback Gabe Dace has passed for 1,243 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 661 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Franky Erxleben has rushed for 1,129 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. Senior tight end Sam Summers has 15 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns. As a team has made one extra point kick and scored 33 two-point conversions. … At linebacker Erxleben has made 108 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception. Senior Gavin Dace has made 81 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Colton Brendel has made 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.
People are also reading…
On Reeds Spring: Advanced to first state semifinal since 1980. … Has never played for a state championship. … Has won five in a row since losing at home to Seneca 63-49 in Week 6. … Has allowed three postseason opponents to score a combined total of 20 points. … Scored the first 21 points against Boonville last week. … Senior defensive lineman Caden Wiest (6-foot-3, 240) has verbally committed to Missouri State. Has scored six touchdowns in the previous two games.