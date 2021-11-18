Summit Falcons at Jackson Indians

On Summit: Won 14th district championship and first since 2015. Has never advanced to the semifinals according to the MSHSAA online record book. ... Faces Jackson for the first time since 2016. ... Eureka’s 13 points scored last week were fewest it scored this season and most given up by Summit this season. … Senior quarterback Mason Brown has passed for 1,069 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. When Brown was out with an injury junior Caelin Stegmann stepped in and passed for 409 yards, eight touchdowns and was intercepted five times. Sophomore running back Elijah Stevens has rushed for 662 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Senior running back Dareonte Turman has rushed for 585 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Drew Krobath has 39 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also kicked eight field goals including two in last week’s win over Eureka. … Senior defensive end Matthew Mehrhoff has made 76 tackles, 19 tackles and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Dominic Nenninger has made 73 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered four fumbles. As a unit the defense has 44 sacks, 18 fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions.