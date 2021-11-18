Summit Falcons at Jackson Indians

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 5 quarterfinal.
Records: Summit 11-0; Jackson 11-0.
Rankings: Summit, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media; Jackson No. 1 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Summit 23, Eureka 13; Jackson 52, Seckman 14.
Up next: Either Lebanon (10-1) or Webb City (8-3).
On Summit: Won 14th district championship and first since 2015. Has never advanced to the semifinals according to the MSHSAA online record book. ... Faces Jackson for the first time since 2016. ... Eureka’s 13 points scored last week were fewest it scored this season and most given up by Summit this season. … Senior quarterback Mason Brown has passed for 1,069 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. When Brown was out with an injury junior Caelin Stegmann stepped in and passed for 409 yards, eight touchdowns and was intercepted five times. Sophomore running back Elijah Stevens has rushed for 662 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Senior running back Dareonte Turman has rushed for 585 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Drew Krobath has 39 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also kicked eight field goals including two in last week’s win over Eureka. … Senior defensive end Matthew Mehrhoff has made 76 tackles, 19 tackles and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Dominic Nenninger has made 73 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered four fumbles. As a unit the defense has 44 sacks, 18 fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions.
On Jackson: Reigning Class 5 champion. Has won 25 consecutive games and 38 of its last 39. The only loss in that stretch was to Carthage in overtime of the 2019 Class 5 championship game. … Has won 30 consecutive games on its home field, The Pit. Last home loss was on November 4, 2016, when eventual Class 5 champion Vianney won the district championship 49-14. … Senior quarterback Cameron Marchi has passed for 1,977 yards, 33 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for eight touchdowns. Junior running back Tony Williams has rushed for 936 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior receiver Isaiah Davis has 41 receptions for 635 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior receiver Kannen Turley has 49 receptions for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns. … As a unit the defense has recovered 17 fumbles and made seven interceptions.