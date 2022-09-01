 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Summit Falcons at Marquette Mustangs

  • 0
Marquette vs. Lafayette football

Marquette's Joe Williams (56)celebrates Marquette's Gavin Marsh's touchdown during a boys football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Summit 1-0; Marquette 1-0.

Rankings: Marquette, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media.

Last week: Summit 61, Webster Groves 0; Marquette 21, Lafayette 14.

On Summit: Faces fellow Rockwood School District rival Marquette for just the third time in school history and first time since 2017. The Falcons won the most recent meeting 25-21. … Junior quarterback Grant Gibson was 8 of 13 for 137 yards and four touchdowns against Webster Groves last week. Junior running back Elijah Stevens rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, sophomore running back Tyrique Williams rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Sophomore tight end Chase Martin caught three passes for 63 yards and scored twice. … Junior defensive end Dominic Bentrup made eight tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Dominic Nenninger made six tackles and three tackles for loss. Junior cornerback Tyler Metz had an interception.

People are also reading…

On Marquette: In the midst of a run through its Rockwood rivals. It beat Lafayette last week, faces Summit this week and then hosts Eureka in Week 4. Travels to Hazelwood Central next week. … Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand completed 11 of his 24 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted twice. He also rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown. Senior Connor Griebenow rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh caught seven passes for 138 yards and a score. … Senior defensive lineman Alex Bray made six tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News