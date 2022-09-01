Summit Falcons at Marquette Mustangs

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Summit 1-0; Marquette 1-0.
Rankings: Marquette, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Summit 61, Webster Groves 0; Marquette 21, Lafayette 14.
On Summit: Faces fellow Rockwood School District rival Marquette for just the third time in school history and first time since 2017. The Falcons won the most recent meeting 25-21. … Junior quarterback Grant Gibson was 8 of 13 for 137 yards and four touchdowns against Webster Groves last week. Junior running back Elijah Stevens rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, sophomore running back Tyrique Williams rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Sophomore tight end Chase Martin caught three passes for 63 yards and scored twice. … Junior defensive end Dominic Bentrup made eight tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Dominic Nenninger made six tackles and three tackles for loss. Junior cornerback Tyler Metz had an interception.
On Marquette: In the midst of a run through its Rockwood rivals. It beat Lafayette last week, faces Summit this week and then hosts Eureka in Week 4. Travels to Hazelwood Central next week. … Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand completed 11 of his 24 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted twice. He also rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown. Senior Connor Griebenow rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh caught seven passes for 138 yards and a score. … Senior defensive lineman Alex Bray made six tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.