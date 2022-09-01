Summit Falcons at Marquette Mustangs

On Summit: Faces fellow Rockwood School District rival Marquette for just the third time in school history and first time since 2017. The Falcons won the most recent meeting 25-21. … Junior quarterback Grant Gibson was 8 of 13 for 137 yards and four touchdowns against Webster Groves last week. Junior running back Elijah Stevens rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, sophomore running back Tyrique Williams rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Sophomore tight end Chase Martin caught three passes for 63 yards and scored twice. … Junior defensive end Dominic Bentrup made eight tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Dominic Nenninger made six tackles and three tackles for loss. Junior cornerback Tyler Metz had an interception.