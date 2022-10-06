Summit Falcons at Oakville Tigers

On Summit: Picked up second shutout of the season with last week’s win over McCluer. Held Webster Groves scoreless in Week 1. … Has won four in a row since it lost at Marquette 14-2 in Week 2. … Defeated Oakville 37-2 last season. … Junior quarterback Grant Gibson has completed 78 of 121 passes for 1,041 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior running back Elijah Stevens has rushed for 574 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 151 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Samuel Vu has caught 24 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior defensive end Dominic Bentrup has made 40 tackles, five tackles for loss and seven sacks. Senior linebacker Dominic Nenninger has made 40 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Jason Kirk has made 36 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

On Oakville: Snapped a two-game skid when it scored 62 points in last week’s win over Northwest. That’s the most points scored by the Tigers since they put 63 points on Mehlville in 2014. … Hasn’t won more than four games in a season since 2014 when it won five. … Senior quarterback Joey Bradley has completed 28 of 60 passes for 635 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Junior running back Ethan Venable has rushed for 642 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior running back Damien Moore has rushed for 472 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Drew Lanzarini has made 10 receptions for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Nadeem Jalali has made six receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Joshua Baranovic has made 45 tackles. At linebacker Venable has made 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive lineman Terrell Cook has made 32 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.