Summit Falcons at St. Mary’s Dragons

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What: Class 4 District 2 championship.

Seeds, records: No. 2 Summit 10-1; No. 1 St. Mary’s 8-2.

Rankings: Summit, No. 8 Class 4 Missouri Media; St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 4 Missouri Media.

Last week: Summit 59, Union 26; St. Mary’s 69, Gateway STEM 6.

Up next: Winner of Hillsboro (9-1) and Festus (6-5) in a state quarterfinal.

On Summit: Won nine games in a row since losing 14-2 at Marquette in Week 2. ... Faces St. Mary’s for first time this century. ... Won a district title and advanced to the Class 5 quarterfinals last season. … Junior quarterback Grant Gibson has passed for 2,171 yards, 33 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Junior running back Elijah Stevens has rushed for 1,020 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Javeion Tiller has caught 29 passes for 568 yards and eight touchdowns. Four players have 23 or more receptions this season. … Senior linebacker Dominic Nenninger has made 106 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five interceptions. Junior linebacker Jason Kirk has made 85 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and four sacks. Junior defensive end Dominic Bentrup has made 84 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

On St. Mary’s: Reigning Class 3 champion. ... Won two in a row and six of last seven games. ... Faces Summit for the first time this century. ... Has yet to hold an opponent scoreless but Lutheran North is the only local opponent to score more than 20 points. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,293 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns. His twin brother John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has passed for 1,136 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted one time. Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 27 passes for 645 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. … Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has made 35 tackles and three interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks.