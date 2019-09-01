Summit's Andrew Klump leaps over Parkway Central's Darren Madison and Parkway Central's Cameron Roberts during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Klump was penalized on the play with a personal foul. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Andrew Klump rolls out and looks for a receiver during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Kamarin Young stiff arms Parkway Central's Cameron Roberts during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Kamarin Young barrels through the line to score Summit's first touchdown during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Clayton Brinker blocks during a point after attempt during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Darren Madison starts a kickoff return during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Michael Fanz makes an open field tackle for a loss during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Parker Hahn tackles Parkway Central's Darren Madison during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Cameron Roberts catches a pass for a 15 yard completion during football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Kamarin Young looses his helmet and still makes a tackle during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Charles Jackson and Parkway Central's Jack Wittner get tangled up vying for control of the ball during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Cameron Roberts breaks up a pass intended for Summit's Blake Vaughan during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Drew Krobath scores a touchdown late in the 2nd quarter of a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Andrew Klump looks for a hole during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
FENTON — Eric Stewart was looking for Joe Buck in the broadcast booth.
It was Sunday afternoon football after all.
When thunderstorms wreaked havoc across the area Friday night, it led to a myriad of postponements or early finishes. Games could be resumed pending an agreed-upon time by both teams and that there were referees available to work at that time. If not, games were called final in the first or second quarter. Once a football game kicks off it can go final, it does not have to reach halftime.
Summit and Parkway Central didn't kick off Friday night and agreed to reschedule. The only date that worked for both schools and had game officials available was Sunday. So that's when they played.
It was a first for both Parkway Central's longtime coach Mark Goldenberg and Stewart, Summit's coach.
Nothing beats Friday night lights, but Summit impressed on a humid Sunday as it rolled to a 47-14 win over Central.
“With Missouri weather we've grown used to the deal with rain, sleet, snow, thunder, lightning, floods,” Stewart said. “We're kind of used to it.”
Summit (1-0) overpowered Central (0-1) up front as it routinely plowed ahead for massive chunks of yards. Senior running back Kamarin Young rushed 22 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He caught one pass out of the backfield and turned it into a 28-yard touchdown, too.
Junior running back Jack Butchko carried the ball seven times but racked up 143 yards. He rolled 84 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown with 4 minutes and 56 seconds to play in the third quarter that put the Falcons ahead 34-7 with 4 minutes and 56 seconds to play. It was Summit's longest play from scrimmage.
“(The offensive line) was doing a great job getting the holes open for me,” Young said. “On the sweeps we ran, I can't even explain.”
Young was at a loss for words but senior tight end Nolan Fulsom knew what to say.
“We had great sealing on the edge and we were getting into the second level,” Fulsom said.
Butchko showcased his speed and taking him down is no picnic. Neither is getting in front of Young when he's got a head of steam. He's 5-foot-11, 205 pounds and not afraid to lower his shoulder.
“We've got a running back that runs a 4.5 and a Kam runs over everyone,” Fulsom said.
With the rushing attack so effective the Falcons were able to open things up through the air. Senior quarterback Andrew Klump completed 11 of 16 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns. He got some big-time grabs out of senior running back Justin Vance who laid out every which way he could to snag a pair in the middle of the field. He caught four balls for 79 yards. Sophomore receiver Drew Krobath caught three passes for 50 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 34-yarder he caught near the back of the end zone.
Klump threw one interception but it turned into points. Central defensive back Andre Butts picked off Klump at the Summit 38 and was headed toward the end zone before Klump managed to knock him out of bounds at the 5-yard-line.
Three plays later Central senior quarterback Antonio Hutti flipped a shovel pass to Butts for a 4-yard touchdown to put the Colts up 7-0 just more than two minutes into the game.
It was a flashback to when these teams played last season and Central escaped with a 21-14 win after it scored on a pair of touchdowns on interception returns. The Falcons spent the whole year waiting to make up for the one that got away.
“It felt good to get some revenge,” Fulsom said. “It left a bitter taste in our mouth last year.”
The Summit defense had no margin for error on the Colts' first possession but really flexed its muscle the rest of the game. Fulsom was a terror at defensive end as he had three sacks. Young was in the backfield on a regular as he picked up a sack, too.
Summit held Central under 100 yards rushing. Hutti was 14 of 28 for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He made a great play after he was forced out of the pocket and found senior receiver Jack Wittner for a 49-yard score.
Butts caught four passes for 28 yards and score. Wittner had two catches for 54 yards.
The Colts showed flashes of doing some good things but the Falcons were that much better. Goldenberg said that's a credit to Summit's offseason.
“There were good things (for us), I just have to take my hat off to them,” Goldenberg said. “They ground us down. That's a testament to them and their weight program.”
