Summit puts season on the line at juggernaut Jackson

FENTON — Mason Brown knows the stakes.
The senior quarterback for the Summit football team, Brown has played with many of his classmates since fifth grade. They came up together through the Falcons’ youth program. That’s eight years of friendships. Eight years of chemistry built on the field. Eight years of cracking jokes, talking smack and having a blast.
Eight years that will be put on the line Friday night.
“In practice we’re going harder just kind of knowing at any moment it can be taken away from us,” Brown said. “You’ve got to be grateful for what you’ve got, especially as a senior. It’s kind of crazy it’s all going to come to an end here sometime soon and we’re just fighting for another day, another week.”
The fight has never been tougher for the Falcons. Standing in front of Summit is reigning Class 5 champion Jackson. Kickoff for this Class 5 quarterfinal is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Jackson.
The No. 1 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 5 poll, Jackson (11-0) is a machine in the midst of one of the greatest runs in school history. The Indians have won 25 consecutive games and 38 of their last 39. The only loss in that stretch was a 27-21 setback in overtime of the 2019 Class 5 title game.
Jackson has won 30 consecutive games on its home field, The Pit. The last time the Indians didn’t walk away from The Pit a winner was November 4, 2016, when Vianney beat the Indians 49-14 in a district championship game.
The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and No. 8 in Class 5, Summit (11-0) is up against something the likes of which it has never seen.
“It’s preparing for a team that’s not going to make mistakes, that’s going to be very fast and very explosive offensively and aggressive as heck and well coached defensively,” Summit coach Eric Stewart said. “They have very few if any holes on that squad. There is a reason they are the defending state champs.”
Summit, though, is in the midst of the best season in program history. For more than a month now every win is another school record for the most in a row. The Falcons’ defense has been lights out all season. It’s racked up 44 sacks, recovered 18 fumbles and made 11 interceptions. It’s scored more points than it’s allowed.
“It’s going to be fun,” senior defensive end Matthew Mehrhoff said. “They haven’t seen a defense like ours at all this year.”
When Summit beat Eureka 23-13 last week, it was the first time an opponent managed to break single digits. In giving up a season-high 13 points, the Falcons still held the Wildcats to a season low.
And they did it in an environment that was crackling with energy in their jam-packed stadium against a rival they hadn’t played in 12 years — or beaten in 17 years.
“It’s awesome that the community is behind us,” Brown said. “This place was packed on Friday, it was an exciting atmosphere to be in for sure.”
The Pit will have its own unique aura. It’s a sizeable facility and the stands aren’t that far from the field. Jackson’s fans are loyal, loud and numerous. The Indians aren’t nearly five full seasons removed from their last home loss for nothing.
“I’ve been there. It’s loud. They have great fan support. It’s right on top of you, too,” Stewart said. “The loudness isn’t going to be the problem. There is going to be a ton of energy in the stadium, you have got to ride that for the full 48 (minutes). (Against Eureka) that was a big deal for us. I think having that type of environment here last week is going to help prepare us this week.”
Stewart and his staff dug deep into film to try and find something they can exploit, matchups they think they can win. There wasn’t an abundance of meat on that bone but Summit has its game plan and thinks it’ll work.
“Offensively we’ve got to grind out first downs, we’ve got to be able to move it and keep their offense off the field because they are pretty darn explosive,” Stewart said.
Summit’s defense will be tested in ways it has not this season. The Falcons won four games against opponents with records of .500 or better. At 9-3, Eureka is by far the best. Stewart said the Wildcats like to call plays in a hurry and try to get the defense on its heels. Jackson takes it to another level. The speed and pace at which the Indians’ offense operates is something that can’t be simulated in practice.
“They move lightning fast,” Stewart said. “As soon as the play is done within five seconds they’re aligned and ready to run another play. Our offense has to do the defense a favor and keep them off the field for some drives.”
Jackson’s defense isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when discussing the Indians. Not when the offense is busy ringing up an average of seven touchdowns a game. But Jackson has allowed just more than a touchdown per game while making 11 interceptions and recovering 17 fumbles.
“Their guys are always in the right spot, they don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a great test for us as a program and as a team this year. I’m really excited for it.”