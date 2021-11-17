Summit puts season on the line at juggernaut Jackson

“It’s awesome that the community is behind us,” Brown said. “This place was packed on Friday, it was an exciting atmosphere to be in for sure.”

The Pit will have its own unique aura. It’s a sizeable facility and the stands aren’t that far from the field. Jackson’s fans are loyal, loud and numerous. The Indians aren’t nearly five full seasons removed from their last home loss for nothing.

“I’ve been there. It’s loud. They have great fan support. It’s right on top of you, too,” Stewart said. “The loudness isn’t going to be the problem. There is going to be a ton of energy in the stadium, you have got to ride that for the full 48 (minutes). (Against Eureka) that was a big deal for us. I think having that type of environment here last week is going to help prepare us this week.”

Stewart and his staff dug deep into film to try and find something they can exploit, matchups they think they can win. There wasn’t an abundance of meat on that bone but Summit has its game plan and thinks it’ll work.

“Offensively we’ve got to grind out first downs, we’ve got to be able to move it and keep their offense off the field because they are pretty darn explosive,” Stewart said.