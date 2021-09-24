Summit uses five-touchdown blitz to knock off Parkway North

In the first half, Summit lost three fumbles and had a pass intercepted. The Falcons also had three bad snaps that stymied the offense.

"We probably played as bad offensively in the first half as we could," Stewart said. "We'd get a nice play and then we'd turn the ball over or fumble the snap or do something stupid. We did everything we could to lose that game in the first half, but luckily our defense was lights out. They're good. Their touchdown really came against our offense."

It was all Summit in the second half. There was no riot act read to the Falcons, Stewart said.

"I just told them to settle down," Stewart said. "There was a lot of hype going into this game and it may have gotten into their heads. I told them they were playing at a level that was not acceptable. We could do better."

A Parkway North punt pinned the Falcons back on their 12. On the first play, Stevens swept around the left end. He picked up a couple of big blocks on the edge and had nothing but daylight and green turf in front of him. He scored at the 4:58 mark. Krobath added the first of four extra points.

"I've got to give credit to my O-line," Stevens said. "They set up the blocks to make it possible for me to run it in. They sealed the edge for me and I just had to run."