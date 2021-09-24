Summit uses five-touchdown blitz to knock off Parkway North

FENTON — The Summit Falcons needed a jolt of energy.
Sophomore running back Elijah Stevens was more than happy to provide the spark.
Stevens raced 88 yards for a touchdown to key an unanswered five-touchdown run as the Falcons rolled to a 34-7 victory over Parkway North on Friday in a Suburban Conference Green Division game.
"We needed to get some momentum," Stevens said. "We needed to do something. I got blessed on that play."
The long-distance explosion was just what the Falcons needed, Summit coach Eric Stewart said, about the big play that tied the game at 7-7.
"We've been running that play since June," Stewart said of the old-fashioned sweep around left end. "We feel pretty comfortable running it. We were backed up on our end. We were able to flip the field and get a score there and tie it on that Stevens touchdown. It was a big momentum shift for us. I think that got in their kids' heads."
Stevens also scored on runs of 3 and 5 yards. He finished with 173 yards on nine carries. He also had an explosive run of 47 yards.
Senior running back Dareonte Turman added 145 yards on 16 rushes for the winners. He had runs of 54 and 28 yards.
The Falcons remained undefeated at 5-0 and 4-0 in Green Division play.
The Summit defense was as solid as the Rock of Gibraltar. The Vikings managed just 72 yards rushing and 26 yards passing against the Falcons.
The defense knew it had to step up, senior safety Drew Krobath said.
"I give a lot of credit to our defensive coordinator (John Diffley)," Krobath said. "He really sets us up well. All 11 guys are bought in on every play. We don't have a lapse in judgment. Our defense is pretty good. We've been doing it week in-and-week out. We just have to continue."
Parkway North (3-2, 2-1) led 7-0 at halftime.
The Vikings took advantage of a turnover in the first quarter for their lone touchdown. Sophomore lineman Anthony Thompson recovered a fumble. The 256-pound Thompson rumbled 61 yards to the Summit 2-yard-line where he was brought down by safety/quarterback Caelin Stegmann.
On the first play, quarterback Quaran Williams scored on a keeper off tackle with 8 minutes, 7 seconds left in the quarter. Sophomore Hank Mohrmann added the extra point.
"You know, Anthony Thompson is just a sophomore but he's an explosive player for us," Parkway North coach Karl Odenwald said. "He's going to create havoc and cause chaos for us. What a great start for us, him taking that ball and putting us in position to score. He's a big guy but he can run. He's a good kid. He works hard all the time. We're excited about him. We think there's many more big plays in him."
In the first half, Summit lost three fumbles and had a pass intercepted. The Falcons also had three bad snaps that stymied the offense.
"We probably played as bad offensively in the first half as we could," Stewart said. "We'd get a nice play and then we'd turn the ball over or fumble the snap or do something stupid. We did everything we could to lose that game in the first half, but luckily our defense was lights out. They're good. Their touchdown really came against our offense."
It was all Summit in the second half. There was no riot act read to the Falcons, Stewart said.
"I just told them to settle down," Stewart said. "There was a lot of hype going into this game and it may have gotten into their heads. I told them they were playing at a level that was not acceptable. We could do better."
A Parkway North punt pinned the Falcons back on their 12. On the first play, Stevens swept around the left end. He picked up a couple of big blocks on the edge and had nothing but daylight and green turf in front of him. He scored at the 4:58 mark. Krobath added the first of four extra points.
"I've got to give credit to my O-line," Stevens said. "They set up the blocks to make it possible for me to run it in. They sealed the edge for me and I just had to run."
Stevens scored his second touchdown to cap a 7 play, 67-yard drive with a 3-yard run with 1 minute left in the third quarter.
"It's fun to score," Steven said. "But more importantly, the scores showed on the scoreboard for us to get this win. It was a good team win. We hopefully can keep it rolling."
The Falcons weren't done.
A collision between two Vikings forced the ball into the air and sophomore defensive end Dominic Bentrup snatched it at the 9 and ran it in on the last play of the quarter. The extra point attempt was blocked and the Falcons led 20-7.
"I was just trying my best to make a play," Bentrup said. "I got past the tackle and I saw the QB running at me. I watched the fumble and I wanted to make a play. The ball was there. I love my guys and I wanted to do something."
Summit scored twice in the fourth quarter. Stevens ran in from the 5 and senior Brandon Perks bolted for a 27-yard TD run.
"We did not play very well," Odenwald said. "We didn't take advantage of the opportunities when we had them. Summit was better than us in the second half."