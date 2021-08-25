No. 1: Burden puts all his focus on football as East St. Louis chases a championship

That’s a tantalizing thought. Burden has received numerous accolades for his prodigious football talents despite splitting his time with basketball. A consensus five-star recruit, Burden is the top-rated senior prospect in Illinois. Rivals has him as the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the nation, while 247sports recently dropped him a spot to No. 2. He’s been chosen to play in the Under Armour All-American Game.

Rivals rates Burden as the No. 6 overall prospect in the country regardless of position and 247sports has him at No. 20.

That lofty status comes with attention and expectations. Burden said he’s ready for it.

“It’s never uncomfortable for me,” he said. “I feel like I’m prepared for this. I want to be No. 1 in the country, at all positions, overall.”

There’s a chance Burden claws his way up the national rankings to the top spot. After playing in the fall season at Cardinal Ritter and then suiting up in the spring for East St. Louis as a junior, this is the longest Burden has focused solely on one sport.

“This is my first time playing football all year round. I’m used to it now,” Burden said. “The adjustment came real quick.”