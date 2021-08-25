No. 1: Burden puts all his focus on football as East St. Louis chases a championship

Luther Burden III caused a stir last week when he announced he was ending his eight-month verbal commitment to the University of Oklahoma and was reopening his recruitment.
But Burden’s recruitment never really ended. Like every other senior high school football prospect, Burden was unable to take any kind of visits, official and otherwise, for more than a year as the NCAA shut down in-person recruiting in March of 2020 and didn’t lift the ban until this past July.
There are any number of challenges and responsibilities that come with being a nationally rated prospect. One of the perks is having a powerhouse college program roll out the red carpet to woo you. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and Burden had that on his mind in May when he was named the Post-Dispatch All-Metro football offensive player of the year for the 2020-21 season.
“I’m taking all five visits to explore,” Burden said then.
Burden, 17, spent his summer making up for lost time. The No. 1 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Burden was busy this offseason seeing what he’d missed.
“In the summer it was hectic,” Burden said. “I got out to see a couple of places that I wanted to see. I enjoyed it. I had a good time.”
Burden has more options than the Cheesecake Factory. He received 40 offers, including all the heavy hitters starting with Alabama and ending with Wisconsin.
It’s a remarkable turn of events as the 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Burden entered high school with plans on becoming a top-flight basketball player. As a sophomore at Cardinal Ritter, Burden was a huge contributor at guard as he helped the Lions win the 2020 Class 3 state championship in Missouri. When he transferred from Ritter to East St. Louis in January, Burden all but ended his time on the court.
“Basketball was fun while it lasted,” he said. “I’m locked in on football.”
That’s a tantalizing thought. Burden has received numerous accolades for his prodigious football talents despite splitting his time with basketball. A consensus five-star recruit, Burden is the top-rated senior prospect in Illinois. Rivals has him as the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the nation, while 247sports recently dropped him a spot to No. 2. He’s been chosen to play in the Under Armour All-American Game.
Rivals rates Burden as the No. 6 overall prospect in the country regardless of position and 247sports has him at No. 20.
That lofty status comes with attention and expectations. Burden said he’s ready for it.
“It’s never uncomfortable for me,” he said. “I feel like I’m prepared for this. I want to be No. 1 in the country, at all positions, overall.”
There’s a chance Burden claws his way up the national rankings to the top spot. After playing in the fall season at Cardinal Ritter and then suiting up in the spring for East St. Louis as a junior, this is the longest Burden has focused solely on one sport.
“This is my first time playing football all year round. I’m used to it now,” Burden said. “The adjustment came real quick.”
Burden has produced at a high level every time he’s stepped on the field. He played 30 games at Ritter over three seasons and caught 124 passes for 2,941 yards and scored 39 total touchdowns. But he only played one uninterrupted season and that came when he was a freshman.
His sophomore football season ended after seven games when Ritter forfeited its season for using an ineligible player. Last fall was disrupted by restrictions put in place by the St. Louis City Department of Health to slow the spread of COVID-19. Ritter played three regular season games and eight total as it advanced to the Class 3 semifinals.
In six spring games with East St. Louis he caught 32 passes for 737 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
Add it up and that’s 156 receptions for 3,678 yards and 47 touchdowns in 36 games. Burden has averaged nearly 24 yards per catch and more than a touchdown per game for his varsity career.
“He brings great things,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “Luther had the spring season to get acclimated to what we do offensively and we’re looking for him to have a big fall season to end his senior year.”
Where Burden lands after his senior season is anyone’s guess at this point. He’s made several unofficial visits to Mizzou and coach Eli Drinkwitz has made a habit of convincing area standouts to keep their talents close to home. There is also buzz that Georgia could be a real option. Then there’s the possibility he falls back in with Oklahoma.
Prior to ending his verbal pledge to the Sooners, Burden admitted that there are days the recruiting process can be a drag.
“It’s all good when the offers come,” he said. “When it’s crunch time, it’s hard.”
Burden firmly believes he will be able to juggle his recruitment and East Side’s championship chase this fall.
He’s already won a state title as a basketball player. He’d like to match it on the football field.
“That’s my main goal. I haven’t won one in football,” Burden said. “Everything we did in the spring was building up for the fall. It’s go time now.”