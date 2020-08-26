No. 1: De Smet's Johnson the latest local to pledge to Ohio State

“He’s a complete corner. He’ll cover you, hit you and intercept the ball,” Steeples said. “Any time the ball comes your way (on defense) you should take it personal. When it’s run his way he’s going to hit you.”

Scouts took notice of Johnson’s ceiling. He’s the consensus top-ranked player in Missouri. He’s among the top two or three at his position in the nation. Johnson, 17, verbally committed to Ohio State in March on his birthday. He joins CBC graduates Kamryn Babb and Cameron Brown, Cardinal Ritter's Jameson Williams and Trinity's Teryion "Mookie" Cooper as locals who pledged and then signed with the Buckeyes.

“I had more of a relationship with the coaching staff than other schools,” Johnson said. “I want to be part of something that’s going to be great.”

The evaluators have Johnson making a living as a professional. They identified this in Johnson as he’s grown and matured at De Smet.

Jaz Granderson saw it in him long before.

Granderson was an assistant coach at De Smet. Johnson said his relationship with Granderson helped him decide to suit up with the Spartans after middle school. The duo had big plans for their time together. They didn’t realize time would be so short.