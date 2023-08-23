Ryan Wingo used to hang around the St. Louis University High football practices watching older brother Ray in action.

Day after day.

And even at age 7, Ryan felt like he belonged.

Finally, Ray got his little brother a job. Ryan would go off to the side and catch the high kicks from the punters.

"At first it was fun," explained Ryan, now a senior at SLUH.

It didn't stay that way for long.

Every time Ryan dropped a punt or failed to catch it cleanly, Ray noticed.

Even though Ryan was trying to field kicks from players twice his age, Ray did not cut him any slack.

"If I dropped it or something, he'd get super mad at me," Ryan said. "At the time, I didn't understand why."

It was the first act of tough love from one of Ryan's older brothers, a sibling affection that has helped Ryan become one of the most sought-after high school players in the country.

"When you're little you don't really get it," Ryan said. "They were just doing what was best for me."

It worked.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver and cornerback is the lone senior five-star recruit in the St. Louis area. The No. 1 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior football prospects, Wingo has received more than 40 scholarship offers from schools across the nation, mostly Power 5 conferences.

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Central Florida, Clemson, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Jackson State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin are among the schools that have come calling for Wingo.

Big-time college coaches have been watching Wingo since he was in junior high.

For now, Wingo has decided to concentrate on his senior season. He said he has yet to even pare down his offerings to a final dozen or so.

"That's not what's important right now," Wingo said. "St. Mary's (SLUH's season-opening opponent on Friday) is the focus."

The fact that the youngest of the football-crazy family has become a national phenom is no surprise.

Oldest brother Ronnie Jr., a SLUH grad, went on to play at the University of Arkansas, where he rushed for 1,089 yards and six touchdowns during a four-year career. He had a cup of coffee in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.

Ray was a wide receiver at Mizzou and recorded five catches for 133 yards and two scores in 2016.

Ronnie Sr., the trio's father, was a member of the Sumner High team that won the Class 5A state championship in 1982.

Ray and Ronnie Jr. handed out their share of lumps to little brother along the way, even though they were much older.

Those bumps and bruises became badges of honor as Ryan never quit or gave up.

"I just kept quiet and learned from them," Ryan said

Wingo is a one-man wrecking crew. He excels on both sides of the ball and also returns kicks and punts. The only time he is not on the field is when SLUH kicks off.

"I can see us talking about the (NFL) draft down the road and wondering whether he's going No. 1 or No. 2," SLUH coach Adam Cruz says. "He's that special."

Wingo, who likely will be a wideout in college, has hauled in 83 passes for 1,593 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons. He averages 19.1 yards per catch.

The South City resident has scored 198 points in his three-year career and is within reach of the school record of 290.

Despite the high level of success, Wingo remains grounded, thanks in part to his family.

"Nothing blows Ryan away," Cruz said. "He is the most even-keeled, not-too-high, not-too-low kid I have ever met in my life. I am blown away by how he handles things — with such grace and poise."

Wingo is modest and takes every aspect of his game seriously. He has spent the last two seasons serving as the Junior Billikens punter, a chore he does not take lightly. He is just as happy punting the ball out on the opponent's 1-yard line as he is using his blazing speed to haul down a long pass.

"He's such a hard worker, people don't see that," Cruz said. "They see the stats, but they don't see that he shows up at 2 o'clock to work on the jugs (catching) machine before practice."

The Wingo family loves the sport and Tiffany, the mother who raised the three standouts, enjoys the steady football banter around the house.

"She doesn't get mad," Ryan said. "She just listens."

Wingo loves playing video games, especially Madden NFL Xbox. He also is an avid fisherman, although his time at the lake has been limited the last few years.

Wingo plans on graduating from SLUH in December or January to get a head start on college.

He also is determined to lead SLUH to a big season after a 3-7 campaign in 2022.

"I don't think we'll be satisfied unless we win state," Wingo said.

