No. 1: McVay wants to bookend East St. Louis career with state championships

Everything about Miles McVay is larger than life.

He stands 6 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs 343 pounds. He wears size 16 shoes. He has an 86-inch wingspan.

His wide smile and boisterous personality emerge in the briefest interactions.

There is nothing about McVay that’s small and it’s been that way since he was young — because he’s never actually been small.

Not even when he was born.

When McVay arrived in this world, his father, Armondo Fuqua, was taking in that unforgettable memory with all the shock, awe and emotion that comes with the birth of a child. But in that moment something became glaringly obvious.

His baby boy was too big for the bassinet.

“His legs were hanging over the side,” Fuqua said.

More than 24 inches long before he was a day old, McVay is accustomed to being the biggest in the room. He is No. 1 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects.

Entering his fourth year as the starting right tackle for the East St. Louis football team, McVay’s size made him a prized recruit before his first high school practice. Bethune-Cookman and Ole Miss offered him scholarships as an eighth grader to try to get in early on the next big thing out of East St. Louis. He was feeling pretty good about himself when he started preseason workouts with the Flyers heading into his freshman year.

That didn’t last long.

“When you’re in the eighth grade and you receive offers you think you’re the man,” McVay said. “Then you get to high school and you realize you have some growing to do.”

Fuqua saw the bigger picture early on. A Flyer football player in his time, Fuqua figured his son could have some unique opportunities if he was willing to put in the work as a youngster. He brought McVay to Elite Football Academy in 2013, when he was in elementary school, to begin his training.

McVay took to it and soon was using his sheer size to overwhelm his competition. It reached the point Fuqua and his coaches at Elite decided he needed to go against athletes who couldn’t be beaten with size alone. To reach his potential, McVay’s technique had to be sharpened. So he went from practicing against kids his age in middle school to going against the best high school defensive linemen in town. Ronnie Perkins and Ayodele Adeoye showed McVay just how much he had to learn.

“I was dominating the little kids, I was throwing them around. I was thinking I was pro ready, then I played with better high schoolers, then I’m the one getting thrown around,” McVay said. “I’m not even getting thrown around, I’m getting ran around. I’m not even worth their time. That’s how bad it was.”

There were hard days, and when McVay was complaining Fuqua was there to reassure him it would be worth it. Eventually the competitor in McVay emerged and would not accept defeat. He kept working on his technique and grinding in the weight room. That drive is what has made McVay the prospect he is today.

“What separates Miles from everybody else is work ethic. Miles practices two or three times a day. He’s been doing this since fifth, sixth grade,” East Side coach Darren Sunkett said. “Miles took the game serious at a young age, which put him way ahead of everyone else his age and playing his position.”

The results of that work ethic showed up in a list of nearly 40 college scholarship offers from the bluest blue bloods in the nation.

On August 11 at a commitment ceremony that featured velvet ropes, red carpets and McVay stepping out of a stretch limo, he announced his verbal pledge to Alabama. At his ceremony he said the way the Crimson Tide got after it at practice during his visit to campus was a deciding factor. He saw kindred spirits on the field and on the coaching staff. It reminded him of how he’s been raised in East St. Louis’ program.

“There’s a certain level you have to live up to when you’re (at East St. Louis),” McVay said. “The person I am, that’s what I want. I want to be the best, I want to compete with the best, I want to be the best. That’s the only way you’ll know you’re the best.”

McVay knows what it feels like to finish the season as the best when he was a freshman starting on the 2019 Class 6A state championship team. He knows what it feels like to lose the last game of the season after last year’s Class 6A runner-up finish. For his high school finale, he wants to go out on top and he’s going to do everything he can to make it happen.