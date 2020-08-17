No. 10: De Smet's Wingo eager to help Mizzou succeed

In the week leading into a game, Wingo deep dives into film to study his opponent. When the game is on, he’s trying what he learned and adjusting on the fly.

“As he’s playing, his IQ grows with his matchup,” Steeples said. “He’s at his best in the fourth quarter. He’s an extremely intelligent young man.”

Wingo, 17, said film study became a focus for him coming into last season. He has hopes to play at a high level at Mizzou and possibly beyond if everything goes right. Haley has the reputation as one of the top defensive line coaches in the country with a multitude of former players in the National Football League.

“At the next level I’m not going to be able to run through everybody,” Wingo said. “You want to pick up tendencies (on film). If I’m winning 80 percent of the snaps, I’m doing my job.”

Wingo was given a new job last season when he was selected by his teammates as a captain. He was the only junior chosen. It was a testament to the respect Wingo earned with his work in the offseason and at practice.

It was also a sign of just how far Wingo had come in a short amount of time. As a sophomore, Wingo got a little too loose with his words on social media. Steeples addressed it the best way he knew how — with more work.