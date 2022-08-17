No. 10: East St. Louis OL Patterson learned early big guys have it rough

Even in the heat of summer it’s a cold world when you’re a big man.

Paris Patterson knows it better than most.

A 6-foot-5 and 341-pound left guard for the East St. Louis High football team, Patterson learned the hard way that door frames are not soft and school desks are fragile.

Any time he steps into someone’s house for the first time he’s on the lookout for low-hanging chandeliers.

A sneakerhead at heart, he would love nothing more than to scoop up the newest shoes when they’re released. But if you think regular Air Jordans are hard to find, try chasing down a pair in size 16.

Clothes can be had if you’re into T-shirts and sweats. If you want to be a fashionable big fella, like Patterson, your choices are limited.

“I don’t get all the nice clothes the little guys get to wear,” Patterson said with a smile. “We have a selection of things, we can style a little bit. I’m really online for most of my orders.”

The No. 10 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Patterson has to go the extra mile to get suited and booted for a soiree, but he looks pretty sharp in his helmet, jersey and pads. A whole host of NCAA Division I football programs sure thought so.

Patterson, 17, reeled in college scholarship offers from Iowa State, Jackson State, LSU, Miami-Ohio, Nebraska, North Alabama, Northern Illinois, Northwestern State, Tennessee, Tulane, Tulsa and Western Michigan.

On July 4, Patterson gave a verbal commitment to Arkansas. The Razorbacks won his pledge in part because they made him feel at home but, more importantly, they made his mother feel comfortable.

“I feel good going there and my mom feels good sending her son there,” Patterson said. “That played a big part in it.”

It’s also a place Patterson feels he’ll have an opportunity to earn playing time in a hurry. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy see good things unfolding for Patterson sooner than later in Fayetteville.

“Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy, I like what they’re doing. I admire Coach Pittman a lot,” Patterson said. “The depth chart and my ability to play as soon as I get there, that helped me, too.”

It’s no surprise Patterson is hungry to get on the field. He’s been starting for the Flyers since his freshman year. This fall marks the start of the third consecutive season Patterson will team with fellow seniors in right tackle Miles McVay (6-7, 343) and left tackle Brandon Henderson (6-5, 310) to terrorize the Southwestern Conference and the rest of Illinois. Any one of these three would be the biggest lineman in the locker room at the majority of high schools. Instead they devour defensive linemen together, and it feels so good.

“We’re all giants so we’re a force. It’s good to run with a force,” Patterson said. “If you’re playing alongside your brothers and you’re all being dominant it’s a lot of fun. It’s always a good time out there, crushing people together.”

In his three varsity seasons Patterson has played for the state championship twice. The Flyers won the Class 6A title in 2019 and were the runners-up in 2021. COVID-19 ruined their 2020 chances when the season was moved to the spring and travel restrictions were put in place in an attempt to limit exposure to the virus.

Patterson’s plans involve not only returning to state but bringing the City of Champions another prize for East Side’s already loaded trophy case. That’s the bar that’s been set when you’re a Flyer.

“There’s a lot of weight on our shoulders, a lot of expectations,” Patterson said. “We always have a bullseye on our back. That comes with it when you’re on top.”

To stay on top Patterson doubled down on his offseason training. He’ll enter his senior season stronger, faster and slimmer than ever before.

“This past year Paris has taken the game very seriously when it comes to getting his body in order,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “He’s lost about 30 pounds. You can tell the difference, he’s a lot more athletic since he’s lost that weight. Just from last year to this year he looks like a totally different kid and he’s playing a lot better.”

Some offensive linemen tend to be gentle giants and rein in their aggressiveness. Patterson is not that kind of cat. Fierce and competitive, he plays fast and physical through the whistle.

“Paris has always had a little mean streak in him,” Sunkett said.

An offensive lineman since the day he started football as a youth, Patterson learned early on his position was not for the weak. It takes a certain mindset and makeup to be willing to crash into someone else, line up and do it over and over for four quarters.

Patterson has the right temperament, skillset and — of course — size to be dominant and that’s what he plans on doing as long as he’s on the field.