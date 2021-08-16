No. 10: Tragedy pushed Roberts-Day's return to Festus

When he stood still, Kaian Roberts-Day felt the heat on his feet.
A junior hurdler for the Festus High boys track and field team in the spring, Roberts-Day qualified for his first state meet with a third-place finish in the 110-meter race at a Class 4 sectional.
And he did it in his socks.
Roberts-Day ran so hard his spikes came apart at the seams and melted from his feet mid-race.
“They ripped and fell off,” Roberts-Day said. “It didn’t hurt until I had to wait for my time (after the race). It was hot, they were just burning.”
Roberts-Day finished in 16.04 seconds, nearly a half second slower than his personal-best time. But the experience provided yet one more life lesson for a young man who’s already had his share.
“It taught me to have better cleats first of all,” Roberts-Day said. “And second, finish what you start.”
The No. 10 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Roberts-Day’s high school experience has been remarkable, memorable and tragic.
He and his twin brother Kadin attended Joplin High their freshmen and sophomore years. The two of them dreamed up plans for the future. Kaian was really into basketball. Kadin was football through and through.
Kaian had a hard time finding the right fit on the field. In middle school he tried wide receiver. His hands didn’t want to cooperate.
“I couldn’t catch the ball,” Roberts-Day said.
He landed at running back and that had more promise. He didn’t have to catch passes, and best of all, he could run behind Kadin, who was a tackle on the offensive line.
“I loved to run his way,” Roberts-Day said. “Your brother is blocking for you.”
After watching from the sidelines as Joplin advanced to the Class 6 semifinals their freshmen year in 2018, the brothers were looking forward to seeing what the Eagles could do their sophomore year as they brought back one of the most talented teams in school history.
Mere weeks into the season, Kaian’s life changed forever.
On September 4, 2019, Kadin died after he collapsed at an indoor football practice from what was reported to be asthma-induced cardiac arrest.
The community rallied around Roberts-Day’s family and Kadin’s memory. His death inspired the Eagles, who played for a state championship in 2019 for the first time in more than three decades. Joplin finished as the Class 6 runner-up to De Smet.
“It gave them something to fight for,” Roberts-Day said.
His fight, however, didn’t end with football season. Everywhere he looked, Roberts-Day was reminded of his brother. At the school, around town, he was drowning in his grief.
“I’m supposed to walk by the spot where he passed away every day?” Roberts-Day asked. “It hurts, I can’t do that.”
Roberts-Day figured out what he could do when he visited his father in Festus. He could return to his birthplace and try something different.
“Something clicked and I thought, ‘I need to come back,’ ” Roberts-Day said. “I couldn’t stay (in Joplin). I didn’t know what else to do. I couldn’t do anything else.”
Roberts-Day moved out of his mother’s home in Joplin and in with his father. He enrolled at Festus High for his junior year with a renewed sense of purpose. He put his basketball ambitions aside and dedicated himself to football in Kadin’s memory.
Before he moved to Festus, however, Roberts-Day got another nudge that football could be his path forward. In the winter of his sophomore year he was invited to a college recruiting combine in Chesterfield. Roberts-Day accepted the invitation and took part. He ran a decent 40-yard dash time and had solid numbers in the broad jump and vertical jump, especially for a sophomore. A week later he got a call from Joplin coach Curtis Jasper. Baylor wanted to offer him a scholarship.
“I was confused,” he said. “I don’t know how I’d get a Division I offer.”
He didn’t know because at that time he had more scholarship offers (one) than varsity games played (zero).
“I got offered on the junior varsity,” Roberts-Day said.
When he made his debut with Festus last fall, few knew it would be his first varsity season. The fact he had verbally committed to Baylor in May of 2020 was enough for opposing teams to give him plenty of defensive attention when he lined up at tight end or in the backfield at running back.
All things considered, Roberts-Day did well for himself and his team as he caught 14 passes for 373 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 233 yards and two more touchdowns as Festus went 10-2 and won its first district championship in a decade.
All the while Roberts-Day’s recruiting continued to bubble. He also received scholarship offers from Missouri, Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Tennessee but has remained true to Baylor even after taking official visits other places this summer.
“He brings a lot to the table,” Festus coach AJ Ofodile said. “Most of the time he’s probably the fastest guy on the field.”
The speed Roberts-Day displayed on the track has stuck with him despite his massive growth this offseason. He now stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 255 pounds, which is more than 30 pounds heavier than last season.
“I think I’m growing,” Roberts-Day said. “I’m faster, stronger, shiftier, I feel a lot better.”
Roberts-Day, 17, said he is prepared to live up to the lofty expectations that come with being a high-profile recruit. More importantly he said his hands are no longer a detriment. He’s worked long and hard to transform from a middle schooler who couldn’t catch to becoming a favorite target of Festus quarterback Cole Rickermann, who rewrote the school record book his junior season.
“We’ve developed a bond,” Roberts-Day said. “He sees me as someone he can trust to throw to.”
The Tigers return a hefty chunk of players who saw significant time on the varsity last fall. A full offseason with Ofodile, who’s now in his second year as coach, has Roberts-Day dreaming big about what the coming season could hold.
“Everybody is a 2.0 version of themselves,” he said. “We legit have something to prove. We’re coming together as a team.”
After Roberts-Day punched his ticket to the state track and field meet in the spring, he retrieved his shredded track spikes. They weren’t good for running so he tacked them to his bedroom wall. They are a reminder that adversity will always be there, but you have to keep going.
“Finish what you start,” Roberts-Day said.