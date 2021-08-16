No. 10: Tragedy pushed Roberts-Day's return to Festus

“I was confused,” he said. “I don’t know how I’d get a Division I offer.”

He didn’t know because at that time he had more scholarship offers (one) than varsity games played (zero).

“I got offered on the junior varsity,” Roberts-Day said.

When he made his debut with Festus last fall, few knew it would be his first varsity season. The fact he had verbally committed to Baylor in May of 2020 was enough for opposing teams to give him plenty of defensive attention when he lined up at tight end or in the backfield at running back.

All things considered, Roberts-Day did well for himself and his team as he caught 14 passes for 373 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 233 yards and two more touchdowns as Festus went 10-2 and won its first district championship in a decade.

All the while Roberts-Day’s recruiting continued to bubble. He also received scholarship offers from Missouri, Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Tennessee but has remained true to Baylor even after taking official visits other places this summer.

“He brings a lot to the table,” Festus coach AJ Ofodile said. “Most of the time he’s probably the fastest guy on the field.”