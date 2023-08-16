TOWN AND COUNTRY — Bryce Parson is one of the elite offensive linemen in Missouri high school football.

As a freshman at CBC, the 6-foot-3, 290-pounder gave another sport a shot.

Parson played on the front line for the Cadets freshman volleyball team. He certainly served as an intimidating force at the net.

"I was mediocre," said Parson, who is heading into his senior year. "But I put a couple (kills) down."

Parson gave up time on the court to concentrate on his first love.

But every now and then he thinks back to his short tenure off the football field.

"It was just a one-time thing," he said. "I'm always ready to try something new."

Parson plans on breaking new ground this spring as well. He might compete in track and field.

Or he might possibly head in a different direction.

"Maybe I could be a manager for one of our other (sports) teams," Parson said. "I'm definitely going to do something I've never done before."

Parson likes to look for new challenges. He's already conquered plenty of them on the football field.

The gentle giant rapidly developed into an NCAA Division I offensive linemen. He gave a verbal commitment to attend Ohio University of the Mid-American Conference earlier this month.

Now he has his sights set on muscling the Cadets to their third successive state championship.

"We can do it again," Parson said.

Parson is somewhat of a rarity at the Town and Country school. Barring injury, he will become the first player to start in all four seasons under veteran coach Scott Pingel.

"He was a big freshman and so coachable," Pingel recalled. "I was always impressed with his mind and how he understands the game."

Parson remembers being stunned during an early-season practice session in his freshman campaign.

"I'm on the sidelines, getting ready to watch and one of the coaches told me, "Get in there, you're (on) the first team,' " Parson said. "That made me really feel good. All the other freshmen thought I was a senior. I just told them, 'I'm a freshman just like you.' "

Parson has been a fixture at the left tackle spot ever since.

He uses a combination of quickness and eye-popping footwork to overwhelm most defenses.

"For being a big fellow, he moves like a receiver or a running back," Pingel said. "Great feet, great change of direction."

Parson was a reserve the varsity basketball team last season. He said the lessons he learned on the court apply to football as well.

"Especially the footwork," he noted.

Parson, who aspires to be a police detective, has a strong power base and excels at pass protection.

A self-proclaimed Mountain Dew lover, Parson feels as though he has a strong upside. He is also hungry to add a third state championship to his resume.

"We lost a lot of good players, but the new guys are hungry for it," Parson said. "We'll be fine."

