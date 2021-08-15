No. 11: Epps makes Chaminade's opponents nervous on both sides of the ball

When Cameron Epps first stepped on to the varsity football field as a freshman, he admits the nerves were there.
“Freshman year, I wasn't very confident,” he said. “I was just out there trying to play.”
Now as he enters his senior season at Chaminade, confidence certainly is not an issue for Epps.
“This year, I'm as confident as ever,” he said. “I feel like I'm the best player on every field and I try to prove that every game. I'm a very confident player and I'm very confident in my God-given abilities. Every game, I just try to play how I play. That's something that's grown in me.”
The No. 11 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area's top senior college football prospects, Epps no doubt gets his confidence by how well he has performed in a Red Devils uniform the past three seasons.
“Everybody's gonna have a little more judgment toward their own kid, but I think he's one of the best in the area because he can do it all,” Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey said. “And he's played against some of the best kids that will be in the top 10 of the list and he did very well against them and outperformed several of them. He's a solid dude. We're really gonna enjoy him this last season.”
Epps played quarterback in middle school under the tutelage of his father, Donald Walter. When Epps got to Chaminade, though, it already had a pretty decent quarterback in Brady Cook, who went on to throw for nearly 5,000 yards and 47 touchdowns the next two seasons before heading to Mizzou.
“We had Brady, we didn't need him at quarterback, but he still was the backup,” Torrey said. “We really wanted to get him on the field because he was just a long kid, very athletic. We had a hole to fill in at the corner position opposite one of our top dudes, so Cam filled that void.”
Epps took to his new role in the secondary in quick fashion.
“We play a tough schedule, so he played against some of the best in the (Metro Catholic Conference). De Smet and CBC, they had some dudes,” Torrey said. “And he held his own early on. We played a lot of man and we asked him to man up a receiver by himself as a freshman and he held his own.”
Blessed with a 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame and a 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash, Epps fell in love with playing cornerback.
“Corner is my favorite position. I get to take out top guys and help my team win. That's definitely something I enjoy,” he said. “I love everything about defense. Just the grit of it, laying hits on people, everything. Whatever my coach needs, I feel like I can play any position in the secondary.”
That might include some work at the safety position this season.
“We're gonna use him a little bit of everywhere this year,” Torrey said. “We're gonna bump him at some safety every now and again in some certain packages.”
Epps compiled 29 tackles and one interception his freshman season and followed that with 53 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception as a sophomore. In last year's pandemic-shortened season, Epps recorded 31 tackles and one fumble recovery.
“If you look at his stats, you're not gonna see it. He didn't get seven picks, he didn't get a pick-six,” Torrey said. “But, he defended the pass very well and he tackled well in space.”
Epps may not have had the huge numbers on defense, but everyone has still taken notice, by evidence of his two-time first-team all-conference status and his first-team all-state selection as a junior.
“You're not gonna find a lot of corners in this area that are that big but can still can cover ground,” Torrey said. “His hips are really great. That's what makes him good as a corner. We play a lot of man where you have to turn and open up and explode. And then his tackling is great because he's so big.”
After a minor role offensively his first two years, Epps was handed the keys to the Red Devils offense last season following the graduation of Cook.
In just six games at quarterback for the Class 5 quarterfinalist Red Devils, Epps combined for nearly 1,000 yards of offense (489 passing, 485 rushing) and accounted for 10 touchdowns (seven passing, three rushing).
“That was kind of his breakout year offensively for us because we didn't know if he could really take the offense and run with it like that,” Torrey said. “We did run the ball more with Cam at the helm. We just wanted to use his athleticism and he really did well.”
Epps enjoyed his return to the offensive side of the ball.
“It was extremely fun because I hadn't played offense since like middle school,” he said. “I feel like I bring the same mindset to offense (as defense). Whatever my coach needs me to, I do it.”
With that in mind, his coach plans on having Epps do a little bit of everything offensively this season. The emergence of young quarterbacks like junior Drake Faust and sophomore Dalton Hosack will allow Epps to line up quite a lot at wide receiver
“We like him as a quarterback still. He's a dual threat there, so we can get him back there, take a few snaps, do some Wildcat stuff. I want to get the ball in his hands,” Torrey said. “I like him at receiver because it gives us the balance we need with Elijah Griffin (the area's No. 20 senior prospect) opposite side. They can't man them both up. They have to let one of them loose. And that's been good for us this summer in 7-on-7.”
Epps said his expectation is to be a playmaker whenever the ball is in his hands.
“Last year, I was out there making plays,” he said. “But I understand the offensive side of the ball more this year, so I feel like I can be way more effective.”
Epps' future, though, is clearly on the defensive side of the ball. He already is committed to Oklahoma State, where he will play a lot of cornerback and maybe eventually some safety.
“I can tell you this — Oklahoma State loves this kid,” Torrey said. “In the recruiting world, it's kind of changed with social media where you get offers, but they're not committable offers. That program loves him and they want to do a lot of things that we did with Cam.”
Epps said the Cowboys were in on him from the very beginning.
“They pushed very hard for me, and I feel like they wanted me to be there,” he said. “That was definitely one of the top schools on my list, so once I took that visit, that really solidified my commitment. I've been dreaming about this ever since I was a kid. I can't wait.”
Before that dream comes true, Epps has one more wish to try to fulfill.
“I've been putting in the work these last three years and I'm ready to go get after it my senior year and try and win it all this year,” he said. “We're gonna have a great season. I feel like we can go all the way.”