No. 11: Epps makes Chaminade's opponents nervous on both sides of the ball

“Everybody's gonna have a little more judgment toward their own kid, but I think he's one of the best in the area because he can do it all,” Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey said. “And he's played against some of the best kids that will be in the top 10 of the list and he did very well against them and outperformed several of them. He's a solid dude. We're really gonna enjoy him this last season.”

Epps played quarterback in middle school under the tutelage of his father, Donald Walter. When Epps got to Chaminade, though, it already had a pretty decent quarterback in Brady Cook, who went on to throw for nearly 5,000 yards and 47 touchdowns the next two seasons before heading to Mizzou.

“We had Brady, we didn't need him at quarterback, but he still was the backup,” Torrey said. “We really wanted to get him on the field because he was just a long kid, very athletic. We had a hole to fill in at the corner position opposite one of our top dudes, so Cam filled that void.”

Epps took to his new role in the secondary in quick fashion.