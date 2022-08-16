No. 11: Tall and fast, St. Mary's McIntosh wishes the opposition would throw his way

Game days can be boring days for Donovan McIntosh.

A senior cornerback for the St. Mary’s football team, McIntosh had more than a few Friday nights where the action unfolded away from him.

Far away.

At 6-foot-3, 170 pounds and with a wingspan that’s longer than Lindbergh Boulevard, McIntosh is a nightmare matchup for most high school receivers. Opposing coaches recognize this and make adjustments that funnel the ball away from him.

They’d be crazy not to.

Last season McIntosh made 13 tackles and one interception as a full-time starter for St. Mary’s as the Dragons went 12-1 and won the Class 3 state championship.

It was in the state title game that St. Pius X–Kansas City dared to throw the ball his way and paid for it. McIntosh snatched it for his only interception of the season and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown as the Dragons rolled to a 56-0 victory.

“He’s quick, he’s fast and he’s become a ball hawk,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “That’s what attracted all the D-I guys, that size, and then they saw him on the track.”

The No. 11 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, McIntosh was in demand after his junior season. He landed a slew of college scholarship offers including Arkansas, Arkansas State, Ball State, Buffalo, Kansas, Lindenwood, Memphis, Miami-Ohio, Murray State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, North Alabama and Western Michigan.

McIntosh relished much of the recruiting process. He’s been working for years to give himself these opportunities and to have it come to fruition was incredibly rewarding.

“My recruiting process was great. It was a great feeling,” McIntosh said. “It was a dream come true going to all the schools, trying on the uniforms, meeting with head coaches. It was a great experience.”

On July 1, McIntosh ended his recruiting when he gave a verbal commitment to Kansas State. He felt like the bond he formed with the Wildcats' coaches was one that could help him flourish in every aspect of his life.

“The coaching staff there are great people,” McIntosh said. “Especially my defensive backs coach, Coach (Van) Malone. He’s a great guy. He can make me the man I want to be on and off the field.”

McIntosh has honed his skills on the field by going head to head with some of the best talent in the state and the nation. McIntosh had to check Kevin Coleman the past three years. One of the reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro co-offensive players of the year, Coleman is one of the top wide receivers to ever come from St. Louis.

And McIntosh had to see him every day, rep after rep.

With Coleman off making Jackson State’s cornerbacks miserable at practice, McIntosh now gets to check fellow senior Chase Hendricks, who has his own stack of Division I scholarship offers and makes sure McIntosh is on his toes at practice.

“Going against Kevin and Chase made me great,” McIntosh said. “Chase, his route running is amazing, his catch radius is amazing so me going up against him in practice it makes me even better. It makes me the best player I can be.”

McIntosh has, in turn, made his teammates great, too. The combination of size, speed and length he brings to the field are rare. So much so that he often doesn’t get to show his full array of skills on game day.

“In high school football if you can stay with the receiver a lot of quarterbacks are not good enough to make those throws,” Turner said. “A lot of times he’s able to cover guys without having to put a hand up because he’s so attached to the guy the quarterback can’t make that throw.”

While McIntosh’s future focus will be at cornerback, he’s going to get some work in this year as a wide receiver for the Dragons. Last season he was used sparingly but made an impact when called upon. He caught four passes for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns. One of those came against Lutheran North and the other was in the state championship game.

McIntosh is excited to see what he can do with more opportunities on offense. The ball will certainly come his way more than it does on defense.

“That’s the fun part,” McIntosh said. “That’s why I like playing both sides of the ball.”

And while opposing offenses tends to avoid him, McIntosh knows it only takes one play to change a game. There might be some boring moments but McIntosh keeps himself ready just in case someone gets gutsy.