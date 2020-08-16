No. 11: Washington's Hoerstkamp ready for Mizzou, SEC challenge

Hoerstkamp is quick for his size and has excellent hand-eye coordination to go along with a quick burst off the line. In addition, his pass-catching skills can turn heads. He hauled in 11 passes for 267 yards and two scores last season as the Blue Jays compiled a 9-2 record — their best since the 2001 team went 13-1.

“When Alabama calls me and says that nobody in the United States of America blocks the C gap like this kid does, you can’t get a higher compliment than that,” Heflin said.

Heflin believes Hoerstkamp’s best attributes are his instincts.

“He has the ability to put his hand in the dirt and move a person to a place where they don’t want to go,” Heflin said.

Hoerstkamp always has been big for his age. When he first took up the game, he had such a mammoth frame that he was not allowed to run with the ball for fear of injuring smaller players. He can remember intercepting a pass and having to go straight to ground without trying to move forward with the ball.

By the time Hoerstkamp reached eighth grade, he was finally allowed to try to score.

But he remained fascinated by play in the trenches.

“It’s always been the fun part of the game for me,” he said.