No. 12: St. Mary's wide receiver Hendricks ready to step into the spotlight

Chase Hendricks didn’t get tackled the last six games of his junior season.

You read that right.

He. Was. Not. Tackled.

As outrageous as it might sound, St. Mary’s football coach Ken Turner and Hendricks promise it’s a factual statement.

“(Against Valle Catholic in the playoffs) I went the whole game and I didn’t get tackled. The next game I didn’t get tackled,” said Hendricks, a senior receiver for the Dragons. “I realized when we got to the semifinals I hadn’t been tackled and I wanted to keep this going, that’s how it was. It was good knowing I didn’t get tackled. It’s crazy.”

The only thing crazier is the numbers Hendricks, 17, put up during the last six games of the season. He caught 16 passes for 386 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in those final six games as St. Mary’s steamrolled its way to the Class 3 state championship.

The No. 12 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Hendricks is back for his fourth season of varsity football and at the peak of his powers. The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound wideout is as experienced as any in the area and he’s bigger and faster than he’s ever been.

He’s also ready to step into the spotlight and show what he can do for the Dragons. For the past three years Hendricks had been an outstanding compliment to star wide receiver Kevin Coleman. The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro football co-offensive player of the year, Coleman is regarded as one of the top wide receivers to ever catch a pass in the area. When he graduated he took his considerable talents to Jackson State University.

Hendricks is now the big dog of the Dragons’ receiving corps. It’s a responsibility he does not take lightly in large part because Coleman never took it lightly.

“He was a big presence and I was under his wing ever since I came in. He paved the way for me, showed me how to do it,” Hendricks said. “I just mimicked so much stuff he did. I make sure I’m on my guys as hard as he was. He came into practice not playing. When he was stretching he wasn’t playing. At game time he was locked in. That’s how I’m leading my guys. Making sure we’re locked in before the game and we’re practicing hard.”

Last season Hendricks caught 26 passes for 576 yards and 13 touchdowns, all which were second on the team to only Coleman.

The Dragons are hoping Hendricks can take the next step in his development and be the lethal playmaker he’s shown in bursts the last three years.

“He’s got a strong will and he wants to be great. He works hard all the time. He’s just really gifted,” Turner said. “You’re talking about a football smart kid. He understands where to be. He understands how to run his routes well. He’s got great hands.”

And he’s not shy about putting those hands on people to clear a path for his running backs. Turner positively lit up talking about how Hendricks excels in so many areas but truly shines when the ball isn’t thrown his way.

“The thing he does best is block,” Turner said. “He’s physical blocking. I tell all my guys, ‘I don’t care if you can catch, if you’re not going to block you’re not going to be out there.’ Who wants a guy that’s going to go out there just to catch passes but when we run the ball we can’t get yards because you won’t block?”

Plenty of places want Hendricks. He’s drawn scholarship offers from Arizona State, Arkansas State, Ball State, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Lindenwood, Miami-Ohio, New Mexico State, Purdue, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Hendricks said he’ll verbally commit when the time is right. Until then he’s keeping his focus on the Dragons and his senior year. A rare four-year varsity player, Hendricks has to pinch himself some days because it doesn’t feel real that he’s now a senior.

“Life goes on so we’re going to move on to bigger and better things, but it does feel weird being a senior,” Hendricks said. “When I was a freshman I remember my seniors telling us, ‘Make sure you enjoy this, it comes fast,’ and they didn’t lie. It came fast.”

Because it’s his last, this season will go faster than any of the ones before it. So Hendricks wants to do everything he can to make sure the Dragons extend their season for as long as possible. He wants to play all the way into the winter.

“You stay locked in, you stay focused and make sure your guys are together,” Hendricks said. “As you continue through the season you worry about the game plan that week and then move to the next week. Before you know it, we’re playing in December.”