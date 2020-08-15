No. 12: Trinity's Cannon feels like his best is yet to come

“They push each other and hold each other accountable,” Randle said. “They do have a talent level, they’re special. They’re constantly working on their craft.”

This summer, Cannon rejoined his teammates to work together. Trinity is one of the few high schools in St. Louis County that began preseason practice Aug. 10. While every public school in the county and the members of the Metro Catholic Conference went into a holding pattern, Trinity has been back at it and Cannon couldn’t be happier.

“It’s good to be at practice with my brothers, working hard,” Cannon said. “We’re bonding as teammates and getting closer as a team.”

One of Cannon’s offseason goals was to get into more of a rhythm with Trinity sophomore quarterback Christian Cotton. A talented signal caller, Cotton was thrust into a major role last season as a freshman.

Starting on the varsity as a freshman is an enormous challenge on the best of days. Trinity opened the season on the road at Lutheran North and East St. Louis, both of which went on to undefeated seasons and state championships.