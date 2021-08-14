No. 12: Wells makes a smooth transition after transferring to East St. Louis

Even when its 100 degrees outside you won’t catch Ali Wells sweating.
At least not on his head.
“My head doesn’t ever feel hot,” Wells said with a laugh. “My face feels hot, but not my head.”
It’s remarkable considering the sheer amount of hair Wells has on his head. A senior running back for the East St. Louis football team, he wears his hair pulled back and in long, thin braids that poke out from underneath his helmet. It’s a style that’s a point of pride for Wells and his family.
“We’ve all got them,” Wells said. “My sister got them. My brother got them. And my momma got them. And my daddy just started growing his back.”
Wells began growing his hair out in seventh grade. The longer it gets, the more he loves it.
“When I first got them I wasn’t thinking I’d grow them out,” Wells said. “I thought I’d cut them when they got long, but once they got long I liked them how they are. I just think it looks cool on my head.”
It’s a look that takes regular maintenance. Every month or so, Wells’ mother will spend several hours a night over several nights retwisting his hair to keep it on point.
“When she does it, it takes three days,” Wells said. “If you do it all in one day it takes all day. She has stuff to do, I have stuff to do. It’s a whole process you have to go through.”
It’s a process he and his mother began recently in order to be ready for the start of the season and the first day of school. Wells wouldn’t mind making a good first impression as his new digs.
After playing three seasons of varsity football at Lutheran North, Wells transferred over the summer to East St. Louis. “Scholarship High” had its share of standouts when Wells was there, but it didn’t take long for him to realize things were different at East Side High.
“Everybody is competing for a spot. Everybody is the same,” Wells said. “There are no bad players over here. You’re only as good as your weakest player, so everybody is good.”
The No. 12 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Wells rarely if ever had to look over his shoulder with the Crusaders. As a freshman he carried the ball 59 times and rushed for 675 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He followed up that performance with an even better one as he racked up 840 yards rushing and scored a career-high 18 touchdowns as Lutheran North claimed the 2019 Class 2 state championship.
Last season wasn’t as productive, if only because the Crusaders had more than half of their schedule nixed by restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to limit the spread of COVID-19. In six games Wells rushed for 665 yards and scored four total touchdowns.
While those contributions may have won him favor at Lutheran North, they didn’t mean much when he started practicing with the Flyers. And Wells knew it.
“When I first got here I was thinking, ‘I have to get to practice on time, I know the other running backs are already there, already dressed, I have to get there earlier than them. I have to work harder than them. I have to get better reps than them,’ ” Wells said. “I’m just out here observing, seeing what everybody is doing, listening to what the coach is saying so then I do that. The next day do the same thing over. And now I’m not stressing for real.”
The biggest stressor for Wells at the moment is figuring out what university he’s going to give a verbal commitment. A 5-foot-11 and 175-pound speed merchant, Wells has received offers from Missouri, Illinois, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and Texas Tech.
Complicating matters is some of his offers are to play running back while other schools like how he profiles as a defensive back. Last season he had a career-high 16 tackles playing in the defensive backfield.
Then there are programs, like Louisville, that love him for his all-around potential and will figure out where he’s going to play when they get him on campus.
At this point Wells is leaning toward trying his hand at running back, but he has felt the pull of becoming a defender. He thinks it might be his best chance to play at the professional level.
“Right now I’m thinking about going for running back or slot (receiver),” Wells said. “They say defense is where the money is at. I can get the hang of the DB stuff, but running back is what I know now.”
Wells should get the chance to showcase exactly what he’s capable of toting the rock. He did enough in the preseason to earn first crack as the Flyers starting running back. He’ll get to run behind an offensive line that averages out around 6-foot-4 and more than 300 pounds.
“He can run,” Flyers coach Darren Sunkett said. “Seeing his speed, his sudden quickness, he’s definitely going to add a lot to what we do offensively.”
Wells said he’ll make his decision when he finds the situation that’s best for him. That decision will only grow harder should he have a strong season for the Flyers.
East St. Louis is traveling to take on national powerhouses St. John Bosco and IMG Academy, on top of high-profile local showdowns against CBC and De Smet.
“I’m just looking for a fit right now,” Wells said. “I don’t know where I’m going. Whoever is showing the most love, that’s where I’m going to go.”