No. 12: Wells makes a smooth transition after transferring to East St. Louis

Last season wasn’t as productive, if only because the Crusaders had more than half of their schedule nixed by restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to limit the spread of COVID-19. In six games Wells rushed for 665 yards and scored four total touchdowns.

While those contributions may have won him favor at Lutheran North, they didn’t mean much when he started practicing with the Flyers. And Wells knew it.

“When I first got here I was thinking, ‘I have to get to practice on time, I know the other running backs are already there, already dressed, I have to get there earlier than them. I have to work harder than them. I have to get better reps than them,’ ” Wells said. “I’m just out here observing, seeing what everybody is doing, listening to what the coach is saying so then I do that. The next day do the same thing over. And now I’m not stressing for real.”

The biggest stressor for Wells at the moment is figuring out what university he’s going to give a verbal commitment. A 5-foot-11 and 175-pound speed merchant, Wells has received offers from Missouri, Illinois, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and Texas Tech.