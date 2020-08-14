No. 13: De Smet's Doyle-Robinson drops jaws with his superior athleticism

Doyle-Robinson said he wanted to play football in Texas.

“I’ve got family down there and feel like that’s a great opportunity for me,” he said. “I’m going to get out there and touch the waters a little bit.”

On the field he’s prone to reaching out and touching anyone who gets between him and the ball carrier. As a junior, Doyle-Robinson racked up 43 tackles, four sacks and powered through any offensive lineman silly enough to stand in his way.

“He’s the hardest hitting guy on our team,” De Smet coach Robert Steeples said. “He will run through people, too. He’s very explosive and nasty. He’s on the hunt every play. He can’t wait to get there and hit you.”

Doyle-Robinson wasn’t always a defensive tackle. He came up in youth football playing linebacker. The skills he acquired then have stayed with him as he’s transitioned to lining up in the trenches.

“You see that sideline to sideline movement (of a linebacker),” Steeples said. “He’s a land shark. He’s the most physical player on the team.”