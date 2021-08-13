No. 13: Experienced Purdy anchors De Smet's defensive secondary

“He’s got a really high IQ where he can dissect the offense. He can play the run and the pass,” new De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “He can defend from hash to hash and hash to sideline, which is huge for a safety. He’s a complete package as a safety.”

Purdy has strictly played defense since stepping on De Smet’s campus. The Spartans have had an abundance of riches at the offensive skill positions in his time, so even if Purdy was interested in catching passes or taking handoffs there weren’t going to be many opportunities.

“We had three (NCAA Division I) running backs and we had two five-star receivers on our team,” Purdy said. “There was no place for me.”

Purdy put his focus into becoming the best safety possible. After playing middle linebacker in middle school he needed to refine his coverage skills.

“It’s easy for me coming up and tackling,” Purdy said. “I had to learn how to cover a bit more. It was an easier transition than for other players.”

One thing Purdy has never lacked is the ability to lay down a lick. It’s another quality that made him an attractive prospect.

“He’s tough enough to do it,” Reed said. “He hits like a tank. I’m really excited to see what he does at Kansas.”