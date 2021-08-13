No. 13: Experienced Purdy anchors De Smet's defensive secondary

Kaleb Purdy woke up and found out his dream came true.
A senior safety for the De Smet football team, Purdy was dozing during spring break his sophomore year when he received a text from former De Smet coach Robert Steeples.
“He texted me, ‘Can I get on the phone with you real quick?’ ” Purdy said.
Steeples called and gave him some news. A drowsy Purdy wasn’t sure he heard his coach correctly.
Iowa State wanted to offer him a scholarship, his first.
“I was halfway asleep and I heard I got the offer,” Purdy said with a wide smile. “It was a great feeling, definitely.”
The No. 13 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Purdy was still riding his jubilant wave a few days later when his recruiting really started to bubble. Kansas and Michigan made offers. Missouri followed shortly.
In years past the blueprint for situations like this would be for Purdy to spend the coming summer competing at showcases and on-campus camps to raise his profile and expose himself to other potential suitors.
The coronavirus pandemic made those plans obsolete.
“I got (all my offers) and everything shut down after that,” Purdy said. “I was going to the Rivals Future 50 camp, the Lindenwood camp and all those camps shut down. I was like, ‘What are we going to do get me seen more?’ It was a tough process.”
More complications followed as De Smet’s fall season was disrupted by restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to combat the spread of COVID-19. The offseason and preseason were truncated. The Spartans didn’t take the field until October. The defending Class 6 champions at the time, they played just two regular season games before embarking on a playoff run that culminated with a second consecutive state title game appearance but a second-place finish.
A four-year starter, Purdy has been instrumental in De Smet’s success. Last season he was third on the team with a career-high 52 tackles and made a team-best three interceptions.
Purdy’s presence and experience in the defensive secondary will be critical for the Spartans as they adjust to a new coaching staff after Steeples resigned in the spring to take a position with the Minnesota Vikings.
“He’s got a really high IQ where he can dissect the offense. He can play the run and the pass,” new De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “He can defend from hash to hash and hash to sideline, which is huge for a safety. He’s a complete package as a safety.”
Purdy has strictly played defense since stepping on De Smet’s campus. The Spartans have had an abundance of riches at the offensive skill positions in his time, so even if Purdy was interested in catching passes or taking handoffs there weren’t going to be many opportunities.
“We had three (NCAA Division I) running backs and we had two five-star receivers on our team,” Purdy said. “There was no place for me.”
Purdy put his focus into becoming the best safety possible. After playing middle linebacker in middle school he needed to refine his coverage skills.
“It’s easy for me coming up and tackling,” Purdy said. “I had to learn how to cover a bit more. It was an easier transition than for other players.”
One thing Purdy has never lacked is the ability to lay down a lick. It’s another quality that made him an attractive prospect.
“He’s tough enough to do it,” Reed said. “He hits like a tank. I’m really excited to see what he does at Kansas.”
Purdy verbally committed to Kansas at the end of July. It wasn’t an easy decision, but one he’s happy to have made so he can focus on the task at hand — helping De Smet reach a third consecutive championship game.
Plenty of players dream in August about playing for a state title, but only a few of them fully grasp just how hard and rare it is for those dreams to become reality.
Purdy and his fellow seniors know better than most.
“We’ve seen what it takes to win a championship,” Purdy said. “If your goal is state it takes a lot to get there. It’s a team effort.”
Purdy has felt the highest of highs by winning a championship as a sophomore, and then the lowest of lows after losing the championship as a junior. All that experience has only pushed him to be at his best for his last ride at De Smet.
“That was an unreal moment winning it,” Purdy said. “I want to get back to that feeling in the state game. I want to get back there my senior year.”